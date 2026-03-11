Iran women footballers evacuate from safe house in Australia

Canberra intervened to relocate Iranian athletes after their safe house was exposed during a dramatic asylum bid.

Iranian women footballers claiming asylum in Australia evacuated from their safe house on Wednesday after one team member changed her mind and revealed their location to the Iranian embassy, Canberra said.

Seven members of Iran’s visiting women’s football delegation had sought sanctuary in Australia after they were branded “traitors” at home for refusing to sing the national anthem.

Teammate reveals safe house location

But one member of the group had second thoughts after speaking to other players who had turned down asylum in favour of returning to Iran, Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.

The woman exposed the location of the other asylum seekers when she contacted Iran’s embassy in Australia.

Iranian media, including the Shargh newspaper and Mehr news agency, has identified the player who withdrew her asylum request as Mohaddeseh Zolfi. Official sources are yet to identify her.

“As a result of that it meant the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was,” Burke said. “I immediately gave them instructions for people to be moved and that has been dealt with immediately.”

Australian officials had “made sure this was her decision”, Burke said.

There were fears male minders travelling with the team might try to prevent them seeking asylum.

Rights groups have repeatedly accused Iranian authorities of pressuring athletes abroad by threatening relatives or with the seizure of property if they defect or make statements against the Islamic republic.

ALSO READ: Iran vows to fight on and block all Gulf oil

Change of heart

Burke said each player was separated from the squad at Sydney Airport and given time to mull the offer in private.

The last-minute change of heart could inflame an already tense situation between Iran and Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lauded the bravery of the women, vowing they would be welcomed with open arms.

But Iran’s governing football body has accused Australia of kidnapping the players and forcing them to forsake their home nation against their will.

Iranian players fell silent as the national anthem played ahead of a tournament match in Australia last week, an act seen as a symbol of defiance against the Islamic republic.

A presenter on Iranian state TV branded the players “wartime traitors”, fuelling fears they faced persecution, or worse, if they returned home.

Five players, including captain Zahra Ghanbari, slipped away from the team hotel under the cover of darkness to claim asylum in Australia.

Two more team members — a player and a support staffer — were granted asylum before the team flew out of Sydney on Tuesday evening.

The Asian Football Confederation said the rest of the Iranian squad were at an unnamed hotel in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur while awaiting the next leg of their long journey home.

The governing body said it would “provide all necessary support to the team during their stay until their onward travel arrangements are confirmed”.

ALSO READ: Drones fall near Dubai airport, ships hit as Iran presses on with attacks

‘Strict surveillance’

Iranian-Australian migration agent Naghmeh Danai spoke to five players earlier this week to discuss their options to stay in Australia.

“They were under lots of pressure here. They did not have permission to talk to anyone,” she told AFP on Wednesday.

“Under strict surveillance from the Iranian government officials within the team as team leaders or internal security,” she said.

Although the side sang Iran’s anthem — an ode to the glory of the Islamic republic — in later matches, human rights activists warned the damage was done.

“The members of the Iranian Women’s National Football Team are under significant pressure and ongoing threat from the Islamic Republic,” said Reza Pahlavi, the son of the late shah of Iran.

“I call on the Australian government to ensure their safety and give them any and all needed support,” he said on social media.

NOW READ: Government says no immediate fuel shortage risk, but motorists should brace for price hikes