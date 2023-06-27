Modi’s White House visit ‘won’t jeopardise’ India’s relations with Russia and China

By Eric Naki

Last week’s visit to the White House by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to affect Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) or jeopardise the India’s relations with Russia and China, says an expert.

Political analyst Sandile Swana said the Brics relationships were not transactional but strategic. Each nation should not interfere in another’s sovereignty decision-making about who it should cooperate with.

“The nature of Russian-Indian and China-Indian relations is strategic and long-term and highly profitable,” Swana said.

US luring India to its side

By courting Modi, the Biden administration might have wanted to hit two birds with one stone. Biden’s subtle intention might be to weaken the arms trade between Russia and India by luring India to his side.

Similarly, the remodelling of US fighter jets in India had an idea to arm for a future war with China in their border tension.

ALSO READ: US rolls out red carpet to Modi with chips, jets investment

America always wanted to reinforce its geopolitical presence in Asia, where it already had trusted strategic partners Japan, Philippines and Taiwan and by extension, Australia, as part of bulwark against China.

Swana said there is nothing that Russia should worry about in the strengthening of the relationship between India and the US. He said the Russia-Indian relationships were based on more depth and comprehensive collaboration.

“About 68% of Indian weapons needs are fulfilled by Russia, which is also the number one energy supplier to India covering gas, oil and coal, as well as construction and operation of nuclear power stations. Russia is the number one import/export trading partner of China. Russia openly supports India to join the Security Council,” Swana said.

ALSO READ: Muslim Lawyers Association calls for arrest of Indian PM Narendra Modi when he visits SA

Ironically, it had been established that despite the boycott targeting Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine, India bought unprocessed fuel from Russia and sold it as finished product to the West, which imposed the anti-Russian sanctions.

China, Russia relations ‘strongest’

Swana highlighted the fact that relations between China and Russia are at their strongest. China’s President Xi Jinping met Russia’s Vladimir Putin 40 times since taking power 10 years ago and has had eight state visits to Russia.

ALSO READ: India will do ‘whatever we can’ on Ukraine crisis: Modi

“The results have been concrete and profitable”.

China-Russia trade exceeded $190 billion (about R3.5 trillion) last year, up by 116% from 10 years ago. China had been Russia’s largest trading partner for 13 years and there had been steady increase in their two-way investment.