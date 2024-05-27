WATCH: Monaco F1 GP hardly boring after bizarre speedboat crash

No serious injuries were reported

The speedboat was seen smashing into two other vessels. Photo: Screengrab.

The Monaco Formula One Grand Prix was hardly boring this past weekend with a speed boat taking part in the race, well almost.

While some may say the race was boring, and it usually is due to the few overtaking manoeuvres at teh Monaco track, an accident involving a speed boat in the port of Monte Carlo beat everything including Ferrari race winner Charles LeClerc.

The race was also exciting for other reasons, including the dismal finish of Red Bull World Champion Max Verstappen in sixth place.

Watch the speedboat crash into other vessels at the Monaco F1 GP

Powerboat crash

Footage of a powerboat accident during the Monaco GP went viral on social media.

The speedboat was seen smashing into two other vessels before coming to a standstill after mounting a docking jetty at the iconic Port Hercule harbour in Monaco.

According to reports, the accident happened when the skipper of a water ferry may have fallen overboard while the motors were at full throttle ahead.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Andrew Ingram said no injuries were reported.

“Reportedly a bystander climbed aboard the vessel and pulled the kill switches to stop the engines, which were still at full power ahead as the vessel came to a standstill on top of the dock.

“Wearing a well-maintained kill switch which is regularly tested is crucial in preventing incidents like this,” Ingram said.

Ferrari wins

Meanwhile, Leclerc claimed an emotional first Monaco Grand Prix victory which was marred by three accidents on the opening lap to finally break his hometown circuit curse as Red Bull had a weekend to forget.

The 26-year-old, who had not claimed a Monaco podium in his five previous attempts, became the first Monegasque to win at home since the world championship started in 1950.

After climbing from his car, he jumped into the arms of his team members after finally translating pole position into victory on his home streets at the third attempt.

“No words can explain it. It’s such a difficult race. I think that twice starting on pole position and we couldn’t get it makes it even better. It means a lot. It is the race that made me dream of becoming a Formula One driver.”

Leclerc came home 7.152 seconds ahead of nearest rival Oscar Piastri of McLaren with Carlos Sainz taking third in the second Ferrari ahead of Lando Norris in the second McLaren.

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes ahead of Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

