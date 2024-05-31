Italian MotoGP perfect place for Brad Binder to make statement

Red Bull KTM man can use demotion speculation to spur him on at Mugello.

As if Brad Binder’s recent on-track MotoGP struggles haven’t been bad enough, silly season rumours definitely won’t help his cause going into this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The major talk around the paddock in recent weeks have been around world champion Pecco Bagnaia’s Factory Ducati team-mate for next year. But things are also simmering over at Red Bull KTM.

Rookie sensation Pedro Acosta, who rides for KTM satellite team Tech3 GasGas, had been widely tipped to replace the struggling Jack Miller alongside Binder in the Austrian outfit’s main team in 2025. Miller’s two-year contract runs out at the end of the year.

Brad Binder on slippery slope

But judging by recent comments made by KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer, there might be truth in the rumours that Binder’s factory seat is not a given beyond 2024. The South African is currently in his 10th season with KTM and is contracted until the end of 2026.

Acosta is the leading KTM rider in the world championship after six rounds. He is sixth on 83 points, with Binder (75) eighth and Miller (27) 15th. Acosta Tech3 team-mate Augusto Fernandez (13) is 17th.

“We have four MotoGP places, and we look at them collectively to make the best out of it,” Beier was quoted at the Catalunya MotoGP last weekend.

Brad Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’

“What the boy [Acosta] does is absolutely amazing. It’s not up to him to save the results of the group.

“We also need Brad and Jack to perform to a good level.”

‘Contracted to factory team’

Reacting to the possibility of KTM dropping Binder to the Tech3 team next year, his manager Bob Moore told crash.net that he is “firmly committed to Factory Red Bull KTM until the end of his contract”.

ALSO READ: Brad Binder: Brilliant on a bike, but ‘useless’ at braaiing

Miller has indicated that he will gladly drop into the Tech3 team should KTM wish to retain his services.

“I firmly believe Tech3 isn’t a satellite team anymore, it’s basically a factory bike that’s red,” the Aussie told the-race.com.

Miller move from Factory Ducati last year was an important part of KTM’s plan to finally win the MotoGP crown.

ALSO READ: Consistency key in Brad Binder’s chase for slice of MotoGP history

Unfinished business

Binder’s involvement with the team started in 2015. He won the Moto3 crown for them the following year and came within inches of the Moto2 title in 2019. He was then promoted to the premier class in 2020.

Steady progress in his first four seasons, during which he finished 11th, sixth, sixth and fourth, put him is good stead to for a realistic challenge this year. And after starting is fine form with two runners-up places in Qatar, it seemed game on.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Reliving Brad Binder’s four MotoGP race wins

But Binder has been on a slippery slope since on the same RC16 that Acosta is making a name for himself on. If ever Binder had to make a statement, it surely must be this weekend at Mugello. The event is followed by testing on Monday before a four-week break ahead of TT Assen.

The sprint race at Mugello starts at 3pm on Saturday and the main race at 2pm on Sunday.