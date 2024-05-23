Michael Schumacher’s family win case over fake AI interview

German magazine Die Aktuelle promoted on its cover in April 2023 the words, “Michael Schumacher, the first interview!”

Seven times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher’s family has won €200,000 (R 3 984 800) in compensation from a German magazine after they published an “exclusive interview” with the F1 legend based on answers generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) programme.

AI interview

The article included quotes attributed to Schumy, as he was commonly referred to, discussing his family life since the accident and his medical condition.

It also wrote “It sounds deceptively real” with the supposed quotes attributed to Schumacher generated by AI.

Die Aktuelle is one of many tabloid celebrity magazines in Germany.

Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm told The Associated Press on Thursday that legal action was successful, without making any further comment.

German publisher Funke Magazines apologized to Schumacher’s family last year for the article and fired the chief editor of Die Aktuelle.

Skiing accident

The 55-year-Schumacher, who won seven world titles during his racing career, is recovering at his Swiss home from a near-fatal brain injury he suffered in a skiing accident in the French Alps at Meribel in December 2013.

The family has carefully guarded Shumacher’s privacy since the accident.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since the injury and little information has been given publicly on his condition, according to AFP.

Doccie

Reports suggest Schumacher has memory, movement and speech problems and is being cared for at home near Geneva.

“‘Private is private’, as he always said,” Corinna Schumacher, Michael’s wife, said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

“Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

Schumacher’s seven Formula One titles are equal best alongside Lewis Hamilton. The German recorded 91 Grand Prix victories, second only to Hamilton’s 103.

Michael’s son, Mick, 24, is also a Formula One driver and currently a reserve driver with Mercedes.

