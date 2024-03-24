All South Africans in Russia marked safe after terror attack claims 130 lives

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela said all SA embassy staff members and students are safe.

The SA government has confirmed that all South Africans in Russia are unharmed following terrorists attack that claimed 130 lives when an armed group opened fire inside Crocus City Hall, in Moscow on Friday night.

Over 100 people are receiving medical attention following the attack that took place during a theatre performance.

SA embassy staff and students all safe

He said: “ The South African embassy staff in Moscow including locally recruited personel are all accounted for.”

SA condemns Russia attack

He further said SA condemns the incident and all acts of terror.

“Condolences to the families of the victims and we wqish the injured speedy recoveries. We continue to monitor the situation and will share updates,” Monyela said.

In one of viral video footages, two masked assailants can be seen entering the hall before opening fire on the crowd.

President Ramaphosa to offer SA condolences to Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to call Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in the next few days to convey South Africa’s condolences.

Islamic Group claims responsibility

Through a message on Telegram channel, Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the dreadful incident.

Russia announced the arrest of four people for the attack, with President Vladmir Putin vowing to punish all those behind the incident.

According to Putin, the assailants were on their way towards the Ukranian border, where an escape route had been created for them.

