Boko’s criticism of SA stirs diplomatic storm

Botswana’s Duma Boko faces backlash for remarks on South Africa at WEF, with South African officials and experts calling for restraint.

Botswana President Duma Boko missed an opportunity to sell his country to investors at the World Economic Forum and, instead, attacked South Africa, experts say.

They also criticised Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development Lebogang Maile for calling out Boko on social media, where he said Boko “must go for a diplomatic training”.

“I listened to the President of Botswana yesterday in Davos attacking our country on safety. He must go for a diplomatic training,” tweeted Maile.

Maile was referring to remarks attributed to Boko at the WEF taking place in Davos, Switzerland, also attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other heads of state, captains of the industry and investors.

Commenting on the Maile tweet, spokesperson in the Presidency Vincent Magwenya, said Ramaphosa “had a very productive meeting with President Boko in Davos”.

“We, as the Presidency, did not directly hear President Boko deliver such remarks.

“If true, it will be unfortunate.

“However, if there is a matter to be resolved between South Africa and Botswana, it is best left to established diplomatic channels and protocols to manage it.

“That is the role of the department of international relations and cooperation,” said Magwenya.

But political economist Dr Sam Koma was more scathing.

Koma said state protocol and etiquette on diplomacy “does not allow Mr Maile, in his capacity as the MEC, to directly engage with a state president of another country – including President Boko of Botswana”.

“It is ironic to say Mr Maile is the one who needs diplomatic training. Mr Maile’s statement against the Botswana president is distasteful to say the least,” said Koma.

He added that investors who attended the WEF, expected the SA Development Community (SADC) delegation, represented by heads of state, “to showcase and sell their countries as investment destinations”.

“In doing so, they would present compelling and appealing messaging regarding trade, investment opportunities and infrastructure linkages in SADC countries and, by extension, Africa,” said Koma.

“Unfortunately, President Boko missed an opportunity to do so in this instance.”

Labelling the Maile tweet “a storm in the teacup”, another political analyst, Melanie Verwoerd, said while countries competed in international forums like WEF, over investment and foreign trade opportunities, “it is strategically not that wise for countries that are neighbours to attack each other in an attempt to get investment”.

“It was not wise for the Botswana president – in terms of his country’s relations with South Africa – to do that.

“Equally so, I do not think it was wise for the MEC to react to that – particularly outside the formal channels of the department of internal relations and cooperation (Dirco).

“It is wise to leave the handling of this matter to Dirco and the Presidency. I do not think this tweet by the MEC will really have an impact in relations between the two countries.

“It is a storm in the teacup, because investors do their own research and due diligence – not in accordance with comments of one individual, whether a president of another country,” said Verwoerd.

Political expert Daniel Silke said it was “unbecoming for a president to make such derogatory remarks about a neighbouring country – particularly in the case of South Africa having strong economic ties with Botswana”.

Said Silke: “It is regrettable the president of Botswana should make such remarks. This would create substantial sensitivities for the broader South African government and the ANC, given historic links with Botswana.

“It is unbecoming for two neighbouring countries to have this kind of a diplomatic spar, because this does not help either country. The Botswana story should be reviewed and South Africa is right to be annoyed.

Silke said it was an indication that there is a strain between South Africa and the new Botswana administration.

“Given the strategic location of the two countries, one would hope that – given the sharing of one border and economic ties – that this matter can be resolved,” he said.

