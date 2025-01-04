Rachel Kolisi leaves Botswana with a full heart after solo trip

After Siya Kolisi spent time with the kids on holiday earlier this week in Zimbabwe, Rachel has also shared her solo trip to Botswana.

“This was my first holiday/new year without my kiddies,” Rachel wrote on Instagram.

Bok captain Kolisi shared some highlights from his trip to neighbouring Zimbabwe with his kids, and netizens found it adorable that the rugby player remains present in his kids’ lives despite the unexpected separation from his wife.

In October last year, the adored couple announced their separation in a joint statement.

“After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us,” the statement read.

Rachel’s full heart

Not wanting to feel sad by herself, Rachel embarked on her first solo trip despite being anxious about it because she’s an introvert.

“So instead of staying home sad and alone, I went on my dream trip to Botswana.”

“It’s the first solo trip I’ve done, and I’m an introvert, so I arrived super nervous and sad,” said Rachel.

Despite the nerves, Rachel said she left the Southern African country fulfilled. “[I] left with a very full heart and so many amazing new friends from all over the world.”

‘You’re worth it’

While observers described Kolisi as a ‘best dad’ for spending time with his kids post-separation, the tone in the comments section of Rachel’s post encouraged her prioritisation of her happiness.

“I love this for you! Seeing women prioritise their happiness (under any circumstance) truly makes me happy,” wrote Eulenda.

“Especially as a lawyer who’s seen the consequences of women who devote their entire lives to their families while neglecting their personal needs and happiness.

“The truth is that your family will benefit from you shamelessly taking proper care of yourself. They will have a happy mom, wife and whatever other role you choose to occupy.

You deserve this! You matter, You are worthy.”

Co-parenting

In the October joint statement, the pair added that they will remain close friends and dedicated partners in raising their children.

“While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known.”

Siya and Rachel married on August 13, 2016, in Franschhoek. They have two children, Nicholas Siyamthanda, born in 2015, and Keziah, born in 2017.

The couple seems to have kept their word to their children, as Kolisi is spending time with them in the New Year after Rachel was with them on Christmas.

On Christmas, Kolisi visited the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in Cape Town, where he delivered gifts for the children.

The couple reunited at a Kolisi Foundation dinner in London, which sparked some hope among fans. Kolisi was in the UK for the Springboks’ end-of-year tour.

In the separation statement, the two reiterated that they would continue working together in the foundation.

