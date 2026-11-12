Kenyan lawyer found alive 11 days after abduction

Ahmedsadak Abdi Abshir's disappearance sparked protests and renewed concerns over alleged enforced disappearances in Kenya.

A Kenyan lawyer abducted nearly two weeks ago has been found alive some 700 kilometres (435 miles) from the capital Nairobi, where he was seized by armed men, his family told AFP on Thursday.

Ahmedsadak Abdi Abshir, 30, went missing on November 1 in the latest in a series of disappearances that have sparked protests in the east African nation.

Missing lawyer found in remote county

Video footage shared by Kenyan media and rights groups showed armed men pursuing Abshir before bundling him into a car.

“He has called, we spoke. He was dumped at Sololo, Marsabit County,” his brother Zakariah Abshir told AFP.

“He is at Sololo police station now,” he added.

Abshir had been representing a businessman in a fraud case.

The businessman filed a complaint against the security services for threatening him. The lawyer later filed his own complaint, saying he had also received threats from security services.

“The authorities must establish what happened to him during the 12 days he was missing, identify everyone involved in his abduction and hold those responsible to account,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

“This case must not become another statistic in Kenya’s growing list of unresolved abductions and enforced disappearances,” it added.

Kenya risks ‘becoming an abductor’s paradise’

Amnesty International has recorded at least 22 cases of enforced disappearance in Kenya this year.

On Tuesday, around 100 lawyers and rights activists protested Abshir’s disappearance. The Law Society of Kenya president warned that the country risked “becoming an abductor’s paradise”.

“The state agents or agencies that were after him included the Anti-Terror Police Unit and the National Intelligence Service,” Charles Kanjama said.

Kenyan police denied holding the lawyer.

Abshir’s disappearance comes a decade after the abduction of lawyer Willie Kimani, who had criticised police abuses, along with a client and their driver.

The bodies of the three were found wrapped in sacks and dumped in a river outside Nairobi in June 2016.