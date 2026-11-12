Huge 450km/h crash then speed record for BYD Yangwang

Footage has been released of a Yangwang U9 Xtreme suffering a catastrophic accident during high-speed testing in China.

The BYD Yangwang U9 is one of the most extraordinary electric hypercars to emerge from China. And probably the most controversial too.

The car is sold and marketed as two versions for the Chinese market only, although there is talk of making the hypercar available to markets like the USA and Europe.

BYD Yangwang U9

The base model BYD Yangwang U9 is powered by four electric motors – one on each axle. And it ‘only’ produces 960kW of power and 1 680Nm of torque.

The claimed 0-100km/h time is said to be a mere 2.36 seconds, while the top speed is said to be 391.94km/h.

In straight-up exchange rate numbers, you would need to part with around R4.5 million before taxes and import duties, etc. to put one in your driveway. Technically, a hypercar bargain.

You would think that this would be more than enough to satisfy almost any petrolhead. But clearly not, as they have an even more powerful version.

On Germany’s iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife, the BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme delivered a lap time of 6-minutes and 59.157-seconds. Picture: Supplied

BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme

Enter the BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme. It is also powered by four electric motors. They just push out more than double the power at 2 220kW.

No torque numbers are listed for the car, nor are any 0-100km/h claims to be found on the internet. But its top speed is well documented.

It can be yours if you find yourself on a very exclusive list of 30 earmarked buyers. And if your bank manager will lend you a cool R50-million.

World’s fastest

On 1 November 2026, the BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme became the first production car to officially exceed 500km/h in a recognised single-direction run.

The record of 503.17km/h was achieved by German racing driver, Marc Basseng, on a closed section of the E11 highway in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The new record improved upon BYD’s previous 496.22km/h achievement, set in Germany in September 2025.

The BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme aims beyond records, with the goal of conquering the contrast of corners and the straights between them. Picture: Supplied

The competition

The 1 176kW Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ now lies in second place with a recorded top speed of 490.48km/h set in France back in August 2019.

The 1 305kW SSC Tuatara wraps up the podium with a 474.80km/h run that was completed in the USA in May 2022.

And the crash?

The BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme also made the headlines at the same time as the latest record run, but for a very different reason.

The car was involved in a high-speed test crash, that allegedly happened before September 2025, ahead of its then 496.22km/h high-speed record run.

The reason for the crash is still unknown. But the car can be seen striking the barriers and catapulting across the track at a closed testing facility in China before coming to a halt.

There was extensive damage to the front and rear of the car, including the separation of rear suspension components. But the driver survived without serious injuries and reportedly exited the wreckage unaided.