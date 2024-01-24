Nhlanhla Lux is not our representative, South Africans are not xenophobic, Malema tells Ghanaians

Malema called on Ghanaians to visit South Africa. 'We welcome you in South Africa,' he said.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has extended an invitation to Ghanaians to come to South Africa despite fears of xenophobia.

This amid calls by ordinary South Africans, Operation Dudula and some political parties for the government to deal with illegal immigration.

The red berets have always maintained no African is a foreigner in Africa – a stance that has earned them both praise and scoff.

Addressing the Arise Ghana Dialogue in Accra, Ghana, Malema responded to questions on the xenophobic sentiments in the country, saying that South Africans are not xenophobic.

“This continent is one, they might think they have divided it, but the unity of this continent is going to come and when we call each other to come into each other’s countries, we must embrace that with ease,” said Malema.

“Me being here in Ghana, I didn’t feel like I’m in a different country, because in this hall there’s nothing different I’m not used to in South Africa, I see my brothers and sisters. When I walk outside and drive all over, I see the poverty of Africa that I see in South Africa, so why would I claim I’m in a different home when conditions are the same. When I’m here, I’m at home, when you’re in South Africa, feel at home.”

‘You’re welcome in South Africa’

Regarding the xenophobic sentiment on social media in the country, Malema told Ghanaians that they should ignore anyone, including Operation Dudula, that seeks to project South Africans as xenophobic.

“South Africans are not xenophobic. South Africans are peace-loving people, and I extend my invitation to all of you, to come and study in SA, to come and work in SA, to come and take your holiday in SA, because it is your home too, the same way you welcomed us here, we will welcome you in South Africa,” he said.

“Nhlanhla Lux is not a definition of South Africa. No one can rise in Africa on the ticket of xenophobia.”

Malema: ‘Fight for land’

Malema further urged Ghanaians to fight for their land as land ownership would earn them the respect they deserved – a fight he has started in South Africa.

“We want our land that was stolen, and we want it back without paying a cent and no one must pay a cent everywhere in Africa when they demand expropriation of land without compensation,” he said.

“Demand land, because land brings everything. For you to have a salon, you need land, small IT shop and minerals belong to the land. Once we take the land, they’ll start respecting us. You’ll never be respected if you don’t own property, and it doesn’t matter if only South Africans own property, it is meaningless if other countries do not own their land because when you go to the USA, they don’t see a South African, but an African. They can’t even differentiate between South Africa and Ghana. All of us must reclaim the land.”