Parties slam North West’s poor governance as Premier Maape takes another sick leave

Maloyi is not capable of turning around the North West's poor performance, said the EFF.

Opposition parties have accused the North West government of neglecting its duties to residents after Premier Bushy Maape’s departure to Thailand on another medical break.

Maape this week appointed Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghta) MEC Nono Maloyi as acting premier.

According to Maape’s spokesperson Sello Tatai, he will be out of the country until the end of this month after a referral by his doctor to seek further medical treatment in Thailand.

Maloyi ‘not suitable’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accused Maloyi of being ineffective as MEC and acting premier.

“Maloyi has presented himself as a hindrance to improving the lives of the working class. Under his leadership at Coghta, Maloyi and the provincial government recorded numerous incomplete housing projects.

“His failure to protect the dignity of our people is proof enough that Maloyi is not a suitable candidate to be tasked with allocating the scarce resources of the province and restoring good governance,” said the North West EFF.

The DA condemned Maape for going to Thailand for medical treatment and shunning local hospitals he oversees.

“We have long indicated that public hospitals in the province are in a bad state, suffering chronic medicine, equipment, and staff shortages.

“The fact that Premier Maape would rather seek treatment abroad indicates his vote of no confidence in the provincial public health system he presides over,” said caucus leader Freddy Sonakile.

“The Office of the Premier wishes to confirm that a formal notification of Premier Maape’s travel has been sent to both the President and the speaker of the North West legislature.

“MEC Maloyi has since been sworn in by the Judge President of the North West High Court division, Judge Ronald Hendricks.”

Second stint as acting premier

Maloyi is also ANC provincial chairperson. He first stepped in as acting premier last year after Maape took three months of sick leave for medical treatment between June and November.

He returned to work late last year.

The premier was seen in public again last week when he undertook an oversight visit at a primary school outside of Itsoseng, alongside Education MEC Viola Motsumi.

He also attended the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 opening match between South Africa and the West Indies in Potchefstroom.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Coghta Parks Tau was on Tuesday in the cash-strapped Ditsobotla Local Municipality, accompanied by Maloyi and his team.

The crumbling state of the municipality, electricity supply issues and the long-standing financial recovery plan formed part of the discussions.

The province is marred by high unemployment and dysfunctional municipalities.

Residents endure poor services and failing water, sewage, electricity and road infrastructure.

