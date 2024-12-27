Mozambique unrest disrupts SA tourism and travel agencies

South African travel agencies face losses as Mozambique’s political unrest deters tourists and disrupts routes.

Protesters gather next to a burning barricade in Maputo on December 23, 2024. – Mozambique’s highest court confirmed Monday the ruling party’s victory in a disputed October vote after allegations of rigging triggered weeks of deadly street clashes. Fears are high that more violence could break out in the southern African nation after the opposition threatened to call an uprising following the decision. (Photo by Amilton Neves / AFP)

The ongoing political unrest in Mozambique has affected the flow of tourists from South Africa and interrupted the operations of the travelling agencies.

Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest after the Constitutional Court upheld the 9 October’s election results, declaring Daniel Chapo of the governing Frelimo party as the next president. In latest unrest which started after the ruling on Monday, 33 people have been killed, and 15 were injured during the clash with the country’s law enforcement agencies.

More than 100 people have died since the protests that began in October.

More than 100 died in Mozambique unrest

Opposition leaders and citizens are demanding a vote recount as they believe the elections were not free and fair.

Travel agent from Charmap Travel, Charity Ndlovu, said her company was forced to cancel all the December trips to Mozambique because of the unrest.

“We have been losing business since the Mozambique protest started around October. In October, we had to rush out of Mozambique after the violent protest started. We were told to leave before midnight and forced to go via Swaziland,” she said.

Nozipho Ndzukula of iNozi Africa Tours, a travel agency that assists tourists in getting to Mozambique, said the recent protests had also affected her business as many people had cancelled their trips.

“Since October, people have been cancelling their trips and due to the recent protests, we have seen more cancellations. About 65% of our bookings revolved around Mozambique.

“Many of our clients are confused and frustrated due to the agency’s no refund policy because they paid for their yearly vacation but had to change plans or stay at home,” said Ndzukula.

Clients confused and frustrated

“About 90% of the fee is nonrefundable. It only allows for a rescheduling of the trips or taking a different trip. As a small business, our company has been affected by the protest.”

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) said the recent unrest had affected their route from Mpumalanga to eSwatini via Mozambique.

“We are very concerned about the unrest in the Republic of Mozambique as it has a negative impact on our Triland route,” said MTPA spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube.

“However, we have not yet received reports of travellers cancelling their trips to Mozambique due to the unrest.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

South Africa’s department of international relations and cooperation recently issued a statement saying that it was ready to mediate with the aim of bringing peace and stability in the neighbouring country.

SA calls for dialogue

“South Africa calls on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue that will heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory.”

Commissioner of the Border Management Authority Michael Masiapato said law enforcement agencies were ready to deal with any violence at the Lebombo port of entry.