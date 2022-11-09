SA and Kenya commit to ‘substantially’ increase trade volumes, foster greater investment

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa and Kenya are committed to “substantially increasing” volumes of trade and fostering greater investment in each other’s economies.

Ramaphosa is in Nairobi for a State Visit following an invitation from Kenyan President William Ruto.

The two leaders on Wednesday, held discussions on bilateral political and economic matters, regional and continental issues as well as international developments.

The State Visit comes after Ramaphosa was in Egypt for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), known as COP27.

Areas of mutual interest

Ramaphosa said he and Ruto concluded very productive and constructive talks, which took forward South Africa and Kenya’s cooperation in several areas of mutual interest.

He said the State Visit reaffirmed that the two country’s bilateral relations were based on a sound foundation of mutual respect, shared values, friendship and democracy.

“We used our discussions to take stock of the current state of our bilateral relations, while also exploring other areas of mutual interest and possible cooperation. The agreements that we have witnessed today are a demonstration of new areas of cooperation that our two countries have identified.

“We are committed to ensure that the agreements and memoranda of understanding that we have signed in the past few years will be implemented fully,” the president said, speaking at a joint media briefing with Ruto.

Bilateral trade and investment

Ramaphosa said South Africa and Kenya were confronted by similar challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The president said there were opportunities for the countries to share experiences and good practice in the implementation of their economic plans.

He added that he was also pleased by the Business Forum that took place as part of the State Visit.

“This is an opportunity to make new contacts and establish new business undertakings between our respective private sectors and state-owned companies.

“As leading economies in our regions, our bilateral trade and investment ought to be greater and more diverse.”

Regional and continental issues

On regional and continental issues, the two leaders discussed several issues affecting the African continent, including the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Western Sahara.

They both agreed on the need for peace and stability on the continent and to end conflicts both within and between states.

“We have, therefore, agreed that we need to remain focused on issues affecting our regions and continent and not be distracted by other global matters that are not of our making.

“We advocate for African solutions for African challenges. We have the necessary expertise, experience, wisdom and institutions to solve issues affecting our continent,” Ramaphosa said.

Kenya and South Africa shared a common commitment to strengthen and capacitate the African Union (AU) to carry out its core mandate of social and economic development of the African people, Ramaphosa added.

He said the two countries were also aligned on the need to reform the United Nations (UN) system, in particular the UN Security Council, and the transformation of institutions of global governance.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

