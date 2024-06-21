Alleged illegal mining kingpin arrested in Limpopo

An alleged illegal mining kingpin was arrested in Limpopo during a coordinated operation by Saps, SANDF, and the National Intervention Unit.

A notorious illegal mining kingpin in the Atok area of Limpopo was arrested on Wednesday along the R37 road in Apel.

The alleged kingpin was apprehended through a coordinated operation that included the South African Police Service (Saps), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and the National Intervention Unit under Operation Vala Umgodi.

Based on useful information, the team moved quickly to stop illegal mining operations, which resulted in the arrest of three people, ages 31 to 45, at the scene.

Mastermind behind illegal mining operations

“Among the apprehended suspects was a Congolese foreign national believed to be the mastermind behind illegal mining operations in and around the Atok region,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The team confiscated a white and blue Ford Ranger, a maroon Toyota Yaris, a white Toyota Yaris, a TLB (Tractor-Loader-Backhoe), and a white and blue Scania horse and trailer truck filled with chrome during the operation.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Apel Magistrate’s Court soon.

Illegal mining suspects arrested in Northern Cape

Meanwhile, in another Vala Umgodi operation in the Northern Cape, six suspects were arrested on Wednesday for contravention of the Illicit Mining Act and trespassing.

“The team in the Frances Baard District was busy conducting routine visible patrols around the old Colville mine shaft sites when members netted five suspects, aged between 31 and 67, caught in the act of alleged illegal mining activities. The suspects were arrested, and mining implements were confiscated,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam.

Mine security in the Namakwa District informed the team of an intruder on the mine property at the Kooinaas mine near Kleinsee. The team came and took the culprit into custody.

All of the suspects will appear in court soon.

“The police, in partnership with all stakeholders, will tirelessly heighten efforts to eradicate illegal mining in the Northern Cape,” Sam said.