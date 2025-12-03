UN decries Uganda crackdown ahead of vote

Over 550 opposition supporters have been detained, with reports of torture, enforced disappearances, and attacks on journalists, says the UN.

The United Nations deplored Wednesday an intensifying crackdown on the opposition and media in Uganda ahead of next month’s general election, urging impartial investigations into alleged arbitrary arrests, disappearances and “torture”.

The UN rights office highlighted “credible reports” indicating that at least 550 people, including members and supporters of the main opposition National Unity Platform party (NUP) and presidential candidate Bobi Wine, had been arrested and detained since the start of the year.

More than 300 of them had been arrested since campaigning began in September ahead of the January 15 presidential vote, as President Yoweri Museveni seeks to extend his 40-year rule.

“Many of those arrested remain in custody, facing charges ranging from public nuisance and disobedience of lawful orders to assault, obstruction, and incitement of violence,” it said in a statement.

The rights office also pointed to how heavily armed security forces had been deployed at locations where NUP was scheduled to conduct rallies.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘No agreement with Israel to remove Palestinians from Gaza’ – Lamola

“They have also used tear gas, whips, batons, water cannon and chemical irritants among other weapons during the rallies to disperse NUP supporters, injuring many people,” it said, adding that last week they also reportedly used “live ammunition” at a rally for Wine in eastern Iganga town, where at least one person was killed.

“It is deeply regrettable that election campaigns have once again been marked by widespread arbitrary arrests, detentions and the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force against the opposition,” UN rights chief Volker Turk said in the statement.

“I urge Ugandan authorities to cease the use of such repressive tactics.”

The rights office also highlighted that reports of enforced disappearances, torture and other ill treatment of opposition supporters and activists had been rising steadily over the past year.

Turk called on Ugandan authorities “to fully and impartially investigate” all such allegations, release those “arbitrarily detained, and “punish those accountable and provide full reparation to the victims”.

ALSO READ: Silent heroes of Monusco: SA troops come home from DRC

Wednesday’s statement also decried restrictions of press freedoms, highlighting recent cases where journalists had their accreditation withdrawn apparently due to critical reporting.

Dozens of journalists were also assaulted or had their equipment confiscated or damaged by security operatives during a parliamentary by-election in Kawempe North constituency in March, it said.

“The Ugandan authorities must halt all violence against the media and the opposition and act fully in accordance with their obligations under international human rights law,” Turk said.