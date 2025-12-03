Africa

Home » News » World » Africa

UN decries Uganda crackdown ahead of vote

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

3 December 2025

02:45 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 550 opposition supporters have been detained, with reports of torture, enforced disappearances, and attacks on journalists, says the UN.

UN decries Uganda crackdown ahead of vote

National Unity Platform (NPU) presidential candidate and opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, addresses supporters from the roof of a car as they follow his convoy before a campaign rally in Kampala on November 24, 2025. Bobi Wine, the main challenger to President Yoweri Museveni’s 40-year rule in Uganda, drew vast crowds as he brought his campaign to the capital Kampala on November 24, 2025 ahead of January’s election. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is a 43-year-old singer turned politician who has become hugely popular among Ugandan young people but faces a deeply entrenched political machine led by the 81-year-old Museveni. (Photo by BADRU KATUMBA / AFP)

The United Nations deplored Wednesday an intensifying crackdown on the opposition and media in Uganda ahead of next month’s general election, urging impartial investigations into alleged arbitrary arrests, disappearances and “torture”.

The UN rights office highlighted “credible reports” indicating that at least 550 people, including members and supporters of the main opposition National Unity Platform party (NUP) and presidential candidate Bobi Wine, had been arrested and detained since the start of the year.

More than 300 of them had been arrested since campaigning began in September ahead of the January 15 presidential vote, as President Yoweri Museveni seeks to extend his 40-year rule.

“Many of those arrested remain in custody, facing charges ranging from public nuisance and disobedience of lawful orders to assault, obstruction, and incitement of violence,” it said in a statement.

The rights office also pointed to how heavily armed security forces had been deployed at locations where NUP was scheduled to conduct rallies.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘No agreement with Israel to remove Palestinians from Gaza’ – Lamola

“They have also used tear gas, whips, batons, water cannon and chemical irritants among other weapons during the rallies to disperse NUP supporters, injuring many people,” it said, adding that last week they also reportedly used “live ammunition” at a rally for Wine in eastern Iganga town, where at least one person was killed.

“It is deeply regrettable that election campaigns have once again been marked by widespread arbitrary arrests, detentions and the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force against the opposition,” UN rights chief Volker Turk said in the statement.

“I urge Ugandan authorities to cease the use of such repressive tactics.”

The rights office also highlighted that reports of enforced disappearances, torture and other ill treatment of opposition supporters and activists had been rising steadily over the past year.

RELATED ARTICLES

Turk called on Ugandan authorities “to fully and impartially investigate” all such allegations, release those “arbitrarily detained, and “punish those accountable and provide full reparation to the victims”.

ALSO READ: Silent heroes of Monusco: SA troops come home from DRC

Wednesday’s statement also decried restrictions of press freedoms, highlighting recent cases where journalists had their accreditation withdrawn apparently due to critical reporting.

Dozens of journalists were also assaulted or had their equipment confiscated or damaged by security operatives during a parliamentary by-election in Kawempe North constituency in March, it said.

“The Ugandan authorities must halt all violence against the media and the opposition and act fully in accordance with their obligations under international human rights law,” Turk said.

Read more on these topics

Human Rights politics Uganda United Nations (UN) vote

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘Bring back my child, I need my Sassa grant’: How caregivers are threatened by negligent parents
Politics Attempt to have electricity surcharge scrapped fails – here’s why
Rugby Etzebeth eye gouge verdict delayed
News Women speak out after being sterilised ‘without consent’
News December starts on a sour note as petrol prices increase

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp