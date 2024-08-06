‘They are contaminating the scene’: Malema visits site where Mphahlele was shot dead [Video]

EFF leader Julius Malema alleged security officers found at the scene of Moshe Mphahlele's death were covering their tracks.

Julius Malema is flanked by other EFF leaders, including deputy president Floyd Shivambu, as he visits the scene of Moshe Mphahlele’s death. Photo: X/Economic Freedom Fighters

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has alleged those who killed the party’s regional deputy secretary Moshe Mphahlele were covering their tracks by returning to the scene and “contaminating” it.

Mphahlele was shot the a crossfire as security officers dispersed a crowd protesting over the occupation of flats in Bramley on Sunday.

Malema visited the scene on Tuesday, where he also remarked that security officers who were present – standing a few metres from the area closed off by the police’s crime scene tape – were contaminating the scene even after they “killed people”.

‘You are hiding your face’

The party posted photos and a video of Malema’s visit on X, including photos of the vans belonging to the two security companies present.

“The most wanted criminal, you are hiding your face,” Malema said, flanked by EFF leaders including deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

“This thing of hiding faces must come to an end, [it] must be declared a crime. What if you are a criminal yourself, you are hiding your face? Hiding your face from what?”

He said the security officers present were free as there was no crime tape where they stood, questioning why they were turning to avert their gazes as the camera panned past.

The scene of Moshe Mphahlele’s death. Photo: X/ Economic Freedom Fighters

“There’s no one at war with anyone here; why do you hide your faces?” Malema continued, though the silence hanging between the two groups betrayed a hostile atmosphere.

“You kill people and then hide your faces,” Malema alleged after a pause.

Speaking to his group but loud enough to be heard by the guards, he asked why the security officers “kill people and then still come here”.

“Because they are contaminating the scene. They are hiding the proof. They must leave.”

Watch a video of Malema’s visit: