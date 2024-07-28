‘Did she think there’s no supermarkets in Africa?’ Tiffany Haddish’s Zim store visit raises eyebrows [VIDEO]

Was Hollywood star dispelling stereotypes or genuinely shocked at finding a grocery store in Africa?

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2022 Grammy Awards | Picture: Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP

American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish had the internet in meltdown mode on Sunday after she posted a video of herself shopping at a store in Zimbabwe.

The star is in Harare, where she gave her fans a tour of a shop she had walked into over the weekend.

“Look at the grocery store. They have a grocery store. It is beautiful,” she said, sharing her excitement at finding sugar cane.

She said the store was “humongous”.

“In Africa, baby. Believe it!”.

WATCH: Tiffany’s tour of a Zimbabwean grocery store

Why is Tiffany Haddish acting surprised about finding a grocery store in Zimbabwe?



pic.twitter.com/qGk3qhLLkb — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 28, 2024

‘The first woman to discover a grocery store in Africa’

Social media users were quick to comment on the video, sharing their surprise at Haddish’s reaction.

“Tiffany Haddish, the first woman to discover a grocery store in Africa,” joked one user, while another asked if the star thought there were no food stores on the continent.

“In 2024, Americans still think Africans eat from the trees and live in caves,” said another user on X.

One fan thanked their fave for coming to Zimbabwe but said “We really aren’t in the forest hanging on trees”.

“Thank you for coming to Zimbabwe. We like that you like our grocery store and all the products that shocked you are just basics here as well.

“We hope you are enjoying your freedom and lack of paparazzi as well.”

Tiffany Haddish is surprised that there’s a grocery stores in Africa..?😕 What’s wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/3oYk3NRrFD — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) July 28, 2024

Dispelling stereotypes

Another fan defended her, saying she was just rubbishing stereotypes that Africa is backward.

“Some people think she’s dissing Zimbabwe with her comic grocery store tour. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“In her own inimitable way, she’s dispelling some stereotypes parroted by Western media. Feel the love in her eyes and voice. Thanks”.