16 Jan 2024

02:00 am

Nicaragua frees clerics including Alvarez

Nicaragua announced Sunday it has released a number of clergy members critical of the government.

(FILES) Nicaraguan Catholic bishop Rolando Alvarez speaks to the press at the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas church in Managua, on May 20, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

Nicaragua announced Sunday it has released a number of clergy members critical of the government, including Catholic bishop Rolando Alvarez.

The 57-year-old Alvarez, a strong critic of President Daniel Ortega, was sent along with 13 priests and three seminarians to Rome, local media and exiled opposition members said.

The prominent bishop, arrested in August 2022, was accused of being “a traitor to the fatherland” and sentenced to 26 years in prison last February. In October he said he would rather remain imprisoned in Nicaragua than go into exile.

Also among those Managua freed were bishop Isidoro Mora and 13 priests arrested in December, exiled opposition cleric Uriel Vallejos and activist Haydee Castillo said on social media.

Ortega and his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo would like to “leave Nicaragua without priests. Another plane full of pastors from the people to exile,” Vallejos, exiled in the United States, wrote on X, the former Twitter.

The Nicaraguan president’s office said in a statement that the released clerics “have already been received by Vatican authorities, in accordance with the agreements of good faith and good will which seek to promote understanding and improve communication between the Holy See and Nicaragua, for peace and good.”

Relations between the Vatican and Managua took a turn for the worse when Ortega accused priests of supporting the 2018 anti-government protests, which he considered an attempted coup led by Washington and which resulted, according to the United Nations, in more than 300 deaths.

The United States and the Vatican were among those calling for Alvarez’s release.

The crackdown on priests in the Central American country prompted Pope Francis in early January to say during prayers that he was “closely following” the situation and called for dialogue.

Diplomatic relations between Managua and the Vatican have been on the verge of breaking down after the Pope in March 2023 called Ortega’s government a “crude dictatorship.”

According to an investigation by lawyer Martha Molina, exiled in the United States, since 2018 there have been 740 attacks against the church and 176 priests and nuns have been expelled, banished or prohibited from entering the country.

Organizations linked to the church have been closed, including the Jesuit Universidad Centroamericana of Managua.

– By: © Agence France-Presse

