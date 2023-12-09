‘No genocide in Xinjiang’

China has been accused of committing crimes against humanity against the Uyghur population, who are mostly Muslim, in Xinjiang.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Uyghur people protest Chinese President Xi Jinping during his arrival at San Francisco International Airport to attend APEC Summit in San Francisco, California, United States on November 14, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Zumrat Obul, secretary and standing committee chair of the People’s Congress of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China, has dismissed as “unfounded” and “unsubstantiated” some Western nations’ claims that the mineral-rich province is bedevilled by the nonprotection of ethnic minorities.

Zumrat is part of a Chinese diplomatic mission to South Africa. Addressing a seminar on Xinjiang this week, she said the region was vast with a rich history “where multiple ethnic groups and religions coexist in harmony and one that enjoys very unique ethnic cultures”.

She has been engaging with political scholars, journalists, party leaders and civil society bodies on “a peaceful, stable and united community of Xinjiang”.

Zumrat said Xinjiang’s ethnic diverse community had linguistic, cultural, religious and political rights “enjoying a strong bond, peace, security, tranquillity and great solidarity with each other”.

In his remarks, China’s ambassador to SA Chen Xiaodong said Xinjiang had made “unprecedented achievements with a booming economy, stable society, improved livelihoods, a prosperous culture and diverse ethnic and religious groups living in harmony”.

“However, it is unfortunate that some anti-China elements in the West have been pursuing their covert political agenda on Xinjiang,” said Chen. “They have made up lies about socalled ‘forced labour’, ‘genocide’ and ‘cracking down on ethnic culture’.

“These moves severely undermine Xinjiang’s image misguiding the world’s perception. “In recent years, over 2 000 experts, scholars, journalists, diplomats and religious leaders from over 100 countries, have visited Xinjiang,” said Chen.

“These representatives witnessed the fact that Xinjiang enjoys peace, stability, economic development and the people live a happy life.

“Western countries failed many times in pushing through draft decisions or resolutions that fabricate lies about Xinjiang on platforms such as the UN Human Rights Council.

“South Africa has always supported China’s positions and policies on Xinjiang,” he said.

SA Communist Party national treasurer Joyce Moloi-Moropa said China’s achievements and progress “particularly in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, are truly commendable”.

“[This is] confirmed by our numerous visits to China to see for ourselves over the past six decades. Xinjiang’s population has quadrupled and the Uyghur population has grown from 2.2 million to an impressive 12 million.

“This significant growth is a testament to the region’s commitment to social stability, economic development and the well-being of its people.”

ANC national executive committee member Dakota Legoete said: “Through concerted efforts in the era of President Xi Jinping, we have witnessed growing strength in which China’s ethnic minorities have enjoyed the best years in the last two decades in terms of economic, social development, ethnic unity, culture, education, protection of freedom of religious beliefs and many other aspects.”