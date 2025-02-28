Rescue efforts underway as avalanche buries workers in India’s Himalayas

Heavy snowfall triggers a deadly avalanche in Uttarakhand, trapping workers under debris as rescuers struggle against severe weather.

In this handout photo taken and released by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on February 28, 2025, rescuers carry Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers after an avalanche near Mana village in Chamoli district. Over 40 construction workers were missing while 15 others were rescued after an avalanche in India’s Himalayan state of Uttarakhand following heavy snowfall, officials said on February 28. (Photo by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) / AFP)

Rescuers were racing against time to search for more than 20 construction workers missing after an avalanche in India’s Himalayan state of Uttarakhand on Friday following heavy snowfall, the army said.

Disaster relief teams dug for hours through heavy snow after the avalanche hit a construction camp in Chamoli district, burying the workers under snow and debris.

“The avalanche rescue operation of the Army continues unabated despite harsh weather conditions and continuing snow,” the Indian Army said in a statement on X.

57 workers initially trapped after avalanche

Fifty-seven workers were initially trapped, but 22 managed to escape to the nearby temple town of Badrinath while 10 were rescued, it said, leaving 25 still unaccounted for.

Army doctors at the site performed life-saving surgeries on those critically injured in the incident, the army added.

But the bad weather was hampering the rescue operations, Deepam Seth, the state’s top police officer, said.

“It has been snowing with strong winds… The roads are completely blocked. We have deployed snow cutters to open the road,” he told broadcaster NDTV.

Ridhim Agarwal of the state disaster relief force said high-altitude rescue teams will be deployed by helicopter to the scene once the weather conditions improve.

Rescue teams deployed by helicopter

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was “saddened” by the incident and was monitoring the rescue operations.

Avalanches and landslides are common in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, especially during the winter season.

Scientists have said that climate change spurred by humans burning fossil fuels is making weather events more severe, super-charged by warmer oceans.

The increased pace of development in the fragile Himalayan regions has also heightened fears about the fallout from deforestation and construction.

Avalanches and landslides common in Himalayas

In 2021, nearly 100 people died in Uttarakhand after a huge glacier chunk fell into a river, triggering flash floods.

And devastating monsoon floods and landslides in 2013 killed 6,000 people and led to calls for a review of development projects in the state.

– By: © Agence France-Presse