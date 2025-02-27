Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and possible flooding in 6 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 28 February 2025.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms in Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, while extreme fire danger is expected in parts of Western Cape and Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Forecast update for today and tomorrow, 27-28 February 2025:

Isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country.

Weather warnings, Friday, 28 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to strong damaging winds, localised flooding of susceptible areas, roads, bridges, and dirt roads, danger to life due to fast flowing streams as well as localised damages to infrastructure.

These conditions are expected over the eastern parts of Northern Cape, western and southern parts of Free State, eastern and south-western parts of North West, most parts of Gauteng, north-western parts of Mpumalanga and south-central parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of Western Cape and the central parts and eastern parts of Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 28 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be partly cloudy in the west.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley. It will be cloudy in the east.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather conditions await North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme north-east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will fine over the central parts, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west coast, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog in the north, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be partly cloudy in the west.