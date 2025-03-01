Weather alert: Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Free State and Northwest

The SAWS cautions of damaging winds, hail, localised flooding, and infrastructure damage, especially in the Northwest and Free State.

On Sunday, South Africa can expect isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers across most regions, except the western interior.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, which may lead to strong, damaging winds, hail, and localized flooding.

⛈️Weather outlook for Monday & Tuesday, 03 – 04 March 2025.

⛈️Weather outlook for Monday & Tuesday, 03 – 04 March 2025.

Isolated showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts, but they will be scattered over the Eastern Cape as well as the north eastern areas at times.

Weather warnings for Sunday, 2 March

Impact-based warnings

The SAWS has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to strong damaging winds, localised flooding of susceptible areas, roads, bridges, and dirt roads, and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams, as well as localised damages to infrastructure, is expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northwest province and the eastern parts of the Free State.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Breede Valley Municipality in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 1 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with scattered showers and thunder showers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions, cool to warm weather, and isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be partly cloudy and hot.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

In Free State, residents can expect cloudy conditions and cool to warm temperatures, with scattered showers and thundershowers isolated over the southwestern parts.

Northern Cape:

The weather will be partly cloudy with warm to hot temperatures and easterly winds.

Western Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in the Western Cape. The south coast and the adjacent interior will be cloudy with isolated showers.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The weather will be partly cloudy and warm to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the west.