Weather alert: Another wet day across most of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 23 May 2026.

Heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 23 May, while most provinces are set to experience rain or thundershowers.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 23 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, lightning, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

This could result in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 23 May:

Gauteng:

Morning fog patches are expected over the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the west. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches over the western and central parts; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Expect a partly cloudy and cold to cool day, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy in the morning with fog in places over the west and the southern parts; otherwise, expect fine and cool to cold but partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected in the morning with fog in places over the western and central parts. Otherwise, it will be a fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm day, but cold in the northeastern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cool in places along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, a partly cloudy and cold day awaits with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and east of Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cool weather in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy from the south in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east, except the northeast.