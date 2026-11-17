Representatives of Serbia's student-backed movement were sworn in on Tuesday in first parliamentary sitting.

Representatives of Serbia’s student-backed movement were sworn in on Tuesday, in the first parliamentary sitting since last month’s historic election victory ended 14 years of rule by Aleksandar Vucic’s right-wing party.

The landslide result followed nearly two years of protests sparked by the 2024 collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad that killed 16 people.

The disaster, widely blamed on corruption, triggered Serbia’s largest protests since the fall of strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000 and paved the way for victory on an anti-graft platform.

The inaugural parliamentary session, which saw the movement’s 140 candidates officially take their seats, formally recognises the movement’s majority and is the first step towards forming a government.

Political newcomers

Earlier hundreds of supporters gathered outside parliament to welcome the new lawmakers, chanting protest slogans and applauding.

Some held banners wishing the freshly elected MPs luck, while the arrival of Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) candidates drew jeers and boos.

One SNS member had yogurt poured on her head by a woman in the crowd as she walked up the steps of the parliament’s entrance.

The Students’ List secured 140 seats in the 250-member parliament, enough to govern alone, while Vucic’s coalition won 103. Minority parties took the remaining seven seats.

Most of student-backed candidates are political newcomers from academic or arts backgrounds.

“We are preparing very seriously for everything ahead, studying the laws, parliamentary procedures and MPs’ duties,” prominent Student List candidate Mirjana Nikolic told AFP earlier this month.

The students’ victory sparked days of raucous celebration in cities across the country, and the highly anticipated session’s broadcast is expected to draw viewers nationwide.

Challenges ahead

Once parliament is constituted, the new majority will have 90 days to name a prime minister, present their programme and form a government.

The student movement has pledged wide-ranging reforms, including improving healthcare, boosting education and doubling the defence budget.

It will also have to balance the country’s historically close ties with Russia with its long-stated goal of joining the European Union, and manage relations with Kosovo — its former province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognise.

The election of a parliamentary speaker will also bring a new acting president, a role the speaker has held since Vucic cut short his second presidential term in September to run for prime minister.

A snap presidential election must be called by November 27 and held by December 27.

Both the student movement and Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party are expected to field presidential candidates, but Vucic is barred from running again under the constitution’s two-term limit.

Instead, the former president took up his new place in parliament as the opposition leader.