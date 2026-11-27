Thuthukile will be deployed to the National Assembly, where she will be sworn in as an MK party MP.

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party) president Jacob Zuma has appointed his daughter, Thuthukile Zuma, as acting deputy secretary-general of the party shortly after she resigned from the ANC’s Johannesburg regional executive committee.

MK party’s spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu announced on Friday night that the party had appointed Thuthukile with immediate effect.

Zuma appoints Thuthukile as MK acting deputy secretary

Zuma directed the party to deploy her to the National Assembly, where officials will swear her in as a member of parliament.

Thuthukile is the youngest of Jacob’s four daughters with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Earlier this month, she resigned from the ANC Greater Johannesburg regional executive committee (REC), ahead of pending disciplinary proceedings.

ANC Greater Johannesburg regional secretary Sasabona Manganye initiated the disciplinary proceedings, accusing Thuthukile of chronic absenteeism or neglecting committee and election campaigning duties and breaching party social media rules by criticising leadership.

Resignation from ANC

In her 10 November resignation letter, she denied misconduct and alleged that party officials used the disciplinary action to silence dissent.

Similarly to her father, Thuthukile said she will remain an ordinary member of the ANC.

“Ms Thuthukile Zuma is an experienced political activist with a longstanding record of involvement in progressive politics and organisational leadership,” Mahlangu said in a statement.

“She brings political and administrative experience to her new responsibilities. Her deployment to parliament is also intended to strengthen the MK party’s parliamentary caucus.”

The party said Lindiwe Mtshali will continue serving as its acting secretary-general.

“The party acknowledges the contributions of all comrades entrusted with leadership responsibilities and wishes them well as they continue serving the organisation,” Mahlangu said.

Zuma-Sambudla wins court battle against expulsions

Thuthukile’s appointment comes a day after the Gauteng High Court overturned her sister Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s expulsion from the party, finding her and Nhlamulo Ndhlela’s June 2026 dismissals unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Judge Lebogang Modiba found the party never subjected Zuma-Sambudla to any disciplinary process, charge sheet, or hearing, and never completed Ndhlela’s disciplinary process.

The court confirmed both remain MK party members and ordered the party to reinstate Ndhlela to parliament within 48 hours, and said it must follow the party constitution in any future disciplinary action.