Malema and Zille may be poles apart, but both are toxic liabilities holding their parties hostage, the column argues.

Julius Malema and Helen Zille may be poles apart, but they are very close. Too close for comfort.

One wears a red beret and shouts about white monopoly capital. The other wears DA blue and tweets about the failures of 1994.

One calls himself commander-in-chief. The other calls herself the last adult in the room.

One is from Seshego, Polokwane, the other from Joburg.

One built his career fighting the ANC from the left, the other built hers fighting the ANC from the right.

And yet, if you close your eyes and listen only to the effect they have on their parties, you cannot tell them apart.

Both are toxic, liabilities and the reason two great parties are paralysed.

Veteran journalist Max du Preez said it this week about Zille: she has become toxic to the DA. He was right. But he only told half the story. The other half is sitting in the EFF.

The disease is the same. It is the founder’s curse – or in Zille’s case, the inheritor’s curse.

Malema turned an expulsion from the ANC Youth League into a new party, the EFF, in 2013.

Zille did not found the DA, it was formed from the merger of the Democratic Party, the New National Party and Federal Alliance, under Tony Leon.

But when Zille took over as leader in 2007, she reshaped it and led it to government in the Western Cape in 2009.

Those are historic achievements. No-one can take that away.

But the skill that builds a movement is not the skill that governs a country.

The fighter who can mobilise anger cannot necessarily build coalitions. The outsider who can insult power cannot necessarily share power. And neither of them learned to leave.

Gogo Zille cannot leave because the DA’s old guard still sees her as the guarantor of “standards” and “competence”. Malema cannot quit because the EFF’s entire identity is his voice, his anger, his press conferences.

Remove Zille, and the DA fears it will lose its spine.

Remove Malema, and the EFF fears it will lose its soul. So, both parties keep the patient in the ICU and pretend he, or she, is still running the marathon.

Look at the symptoms. They are identical.

First, both mistake noise for power. Zille thinks a provocative tweet is leadership.

Malema thinks a press conference full of insults is leadership. Both get headlines.

Neither gets Johannesburg. Headlines are not votes.

Second, both mistake insult for debate. Zille tells black South Africans to “snap out of it” after 1994, as Du Preez puts it.

Malema tells journalists, judges and rivals that they are agents, sellouts and criminals.

Insult feels strong on TV.

In a coalition negotiation, it feels like poison. Who wants to govern with someone who humiliated you yesterday?

Third, both scare away the centre they need to win. The DA needs black middle-class voters in Soweto, in Alexandra, in the townships of Joburg to beat the ANC. It will not get them with Zille as its face, because she cannot speak to black pain without sounding impatient.

The EFF needs coalition partners, professionals, and moderate voters to grow.

It will not get them with Malema as its face, because he cannot sit in a boardroom without turning it into a rally.

That is the tragedy. Both parties have real ideas. The DA has a real argument about clean governance, about a city that works.

The EFF has a real argument about land, inequality and an exclusive economy.

But South Africa is no longer listening to the ideas, because it is tired of the messengers.

The DA will not win Joburg with Zille, no matter how good its manifesto is.

Voters will see her face and hear condescension.

The EFF will not break its ceiling with Malema, no matter how correct its land policy is. Voters will see his face and hear chaos.

This is not about age and race. It is about a political culture that confuses loyalty with competence.

In both parties, to criticise the leader is to betray the struggle. So the bright, young people leave, or they keep quiet, or they wait for the founder to die politically – which never happens, because the founder refuses to die.

SA does not need new parties. It has too many already and needs old parties brave enough to retire their founders, and inheritors who act like founders.

Zille and Malema may be poles apart but they share the same disease. Until the parties find the courage to treat it, both will continue to be held hostage by two individuals who built them, or rebuilt them, and now refuse to let them grow.