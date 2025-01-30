South African women stranded in Oman amid passport dispute

South African workers in Oman find themselves trapped without passports, facing serious challenges to return home.

South Africans who are being offered employment abroad must interact with the authorities before leaving the country to avoid a situation where they find themselves stranded in foreign countries.

This is the view of the department of international relations and cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela, who was reacting to the three South African women stuck in Oman, Middle East after their employers reportedly confiscated their documents, including passports and identity books.

Monyela said the department was in the process of assisting two of the three women through South Africa’s embassy in Saudi Arabia as they do not have an office in Oman.

Dirco assisting women stranded in Oman

“We are trying our best to address this crisis, but it is not an easy task because we do not have a representative.

“We have so many cases like these in different countries whereby our people are stuck after things go wrong with the jobs they were promised,” Monyela said.

ALSO READ: Families of SA engineers detained in Equatorial Guinea hopeful following Lamola’s visit

Monyela said there were many South Africans who fell into the trap of scammers, while others had legitimate job offers but later became unemployed.

In an interview with The Citizen, one of the affected women, who asked not to be named, confirmed the report and said her employers seized her documents after she complained about her unpaid six-month salary.

The 31-year-old, who has been teaching English in Oman, said her life was in limbo as her employer was demanding R60 000 to return her documents.

Life in limbo

“The owner of the school failed to pay my salary for six months and I reported the matter to the authorities. A few days later I resigned and on 23 November I was kicked out of the house,” said the irate woman.

“They took my laptop, phones and personal documents claiming that I must pay a R60 000 penalty fee for breach of contract.

ALSO READ: Gaza ceasefire: South Africa calls for peace and a Palestinian state [VIDEO]

“I have tried in vain to get my documents but the law of the country is on the side of the employer,” she said.