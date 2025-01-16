Home Affairs takes credit as South African passport now ranked in top 50

South Africa is ranked 48 out of 199 in the list of passports that allow for visa-free access to over 220 destinations worldwide.

The South African passport has gained ground in the eyes of the international community over the past 12 months.

Henley and Partners last week released their Henley Passport Index, an internationally renowned ranking of international passports.

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber said on Wednesday that the improvement was due to the department’s shift to a modern approach in processing data.

Visa-free access ranking

The Henley Passport Index uses two primary sources, the annual Global Mobility Report and information gathered by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Global Mobility Report ranks geopolitical factors related to the freedom of travel, while the IATA monitors cargo and passenger aviation trends.

“The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa,” said Henley and Partners.

At the beginning of 2024, South Africa was ranked 53rd in the world. It has now jumped to 48th out of 199 passports in the latest report.

“The relative improvement in the strength of the South African passport is only the beginning, as it coincides with the reform process that is underway at Home Affairs,” stated Schreiber on Wednesday.

ePassports the future

The home affairs minister has made it the department’s mission to streamline and modernise its processes, making it easier for South Africans to access services.

Additionally, improved systems are geared at tweaking regulations to entice international travellers to South Africa’s shores, while also firming up security protocols.

“By fully digitalising and closing off to fraud and manipulation the process to obtain enabling documents – including passports – we will significantly enhance the integrity of our documents,” said Schrieber.

Home Affairs has greater plans for the digitisation of travel documents, including the introduction of biometric ePassports that feature embedded microchips containing the holder’s details.

“Our plans to introduce an e-Passport and to digitally secure both document and passport processes for South Africans, as well as visa processes for foreigners, will combine to meaningfully increase the power of our passport over the coming years,” Schreiber said.

