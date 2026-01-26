Sweden plans to jail 13-year-olds for serious offences

The proposal would allow prison sentences for children as young as 13 in exceptional cases.

Sweden’s government said Monday it was moving forward with a hotly contested bill to lower the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 13 for serious offences, potentially allowing prison sentences in certain cases.

Several authorities, including police, prison officials and prosecutors, have opposed the plans.

Government narrows scope of proposed age change

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told a press conference that it was not “a general lowering of the age of criminal responsibility”.

“Rather, we are talking about a lowering for the most serious crimes, such as murder, attempted murder, aggravated bombings, aggravated weapons offences and aggravated rape,” Strommer said.

The Scandinavian country has struggled for more than a decade to contain a surge in organised violent crime, linked primarily to settlings of scores between rival gangs and battles to control the drug market.

The networks have increasingly recruited under-15s to carry out bombings and shootings, knowing that they will not face prison time if caught.

Authorities raise concerns over impact on children

A government-ordered inquiry in January 2025 proposed lowering the age of criminal responsibility to 14.

But in September the government announced plans to lower it to 13, and sent out the bill for input from 126 authorities and organisations.

A majority of those that responded were critical of the proposal or opposed it outright.

At the time, the police authority said that lowering the age meant there was a risk that “significantly younger children than today become involved in criminal networks”.

Others pointed to the prison system not being equipped to handle such young offenders, and said it risked breaching children’s rights.

Temporary law framed as emergency response

Strommer said Monday he had taken note of the criticism, but said the situation had become more urgent.

“We are in an emergency situation. The measures we take must reflect the seriousness of the situation,” he said.

He added the change would be introduced temporarily, limited to five years to start.

The bill would first be sent to Sweden’s Council on Legislation, which scrutinises bills the government intends to put before parliament.

Strommer said they planned for the legislation to go into force this summer.

