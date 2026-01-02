Limpopo police arrest teen after two underage girls found pregnant

Police in Lephalale arrested a 19-year-old suspect after two girls aged 14 and 15 were found pregnant at a local hospital following police investigations.

Two young girls declaring pregnancy at a Limpopo hospital led the police to hunt, trace, and arrest the 19-year-old suspect who allegedly impregnated the minors for statutory rape.

The Lephalale Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) arrested the suspect in relation to two statutory rape cases involving a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old girl from the Marapong location.

On Monday, 18 December 2025, a 14-year-old visited the local hospital for a medical examination, and healthcare workers declared her pregnant.

Two girls declare pregnancy at hospital

On the same day, a 15-year-old girl from the same location went to the hospital, and the medical personnel also declared her pregnant.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said investigators found that a 19-year-old man had allegedly impregnated two minor girls.

The suspect found out that the police were on the lookout for him, and he disappeared to evade arrest.

ALSO READ: Concern over teenage pregnancies as KZN leads in Christmas Day births

Ledwaba said the victims’ guardians were advised to report the matter, after which police opened two statutory rape cases against the suspect.

“The suspect’s luck ran out on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, when he was traced and placed under arrest while at his hideout in Makopa farm under the Thabazimbi policing area,” he said.

The police investigations are ongoing.

Another suspect, 19, arrested for rape

The Lebowakgomo police arrested another 19-year-old suspect for raping two minors, a seven-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, at Makotse Newstand.

Ledwaba said, according to reports, the victims were playing with their friends at their neighbour’s place when the suspect lured them to his place of residence.

The suspect allegedly showed the children pornographic pictures and raped them when they arrived at his home.

ALSO READ: Mild chaos in Parliament after deputy police minister ‘doesn’t answer’ questions on crisis

“It is alleged that the guardian noticed that the victims were missing. She became suspicious and searched for them at their neighbour’s homestead,” Ledwaba said.

“She found the victims crying, and when she asked what happened, she was informed that the suspect had already raped the two victims.”

On behalf of the victims, the complainant brought the children and the alleged rape suspect to the police station’s client service centre (CSC).

GBV

Police also opened a rape case and arrested the suspect on the stop

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms.

“Anyone perpetuating gender-based violence against the vulnerable group should be firmly dealt with in terms of the law,” Hadebe said.

NOW READ: Teens younger than 14 years among mothers who gave birth in 2024