Trump administration withdraws from 31 UN organisations, some affecting Africa. Here is the list

The United States in early 2025 began a review of the country's involvement in United Nations and non-UN organisations.

United States President Donald Trump has announced his administration’s withdrawal from 66 international organisations.

These include United Nations (UN) and non-UN commissions, funds, and advisory panels. The move could affect nations from Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Trump clarified that where UN bodies were concerned, “withdrawal means ceasing participation in or funding to those entities to the extent permitted by law.”

Deemed wasteful and ineffective

The US president signed the executive order on Wednesday after a year-long review of the US’ involvement in all international intergovernmental organisations.

A total of 31 UN organisations are included, cutting across multiple spheres such as law, trade, education, energy, climate, and economic development.

Those directly affecting Africa include the Office of the Special Advisor on Africa and the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)— Economic Commission for Africa.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the review, which was tasked with identifying US commitments that were “wasteful, ineffective, and harmful” to US interests.

“The Trump administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity,” Rubio stated yesterday.

List of US withdrawals

Rubio said the review was not complete and could include additional bodies at a later date, warning against the promotion of “progressive ideologies” that were opposed to the US.

“The days of billions of dollars in taxpayer money flowing to foreign interests at the expense of our people are over,” Rubio declared.

Here is a list of the organisations affected:

UN organisations

Department of Economic and Social Affairs

ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Africa

ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean

ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia

International Law Commission

International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

International Trade Centre

Office of the Special Adviser on Africa

Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict

Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict

Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children

Peacebuilding Commission

Peacebuilding Fund

Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

UN Alliance of Civilizations

UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries

UN Conference on Trade and Development

UN Democracy Fund

UN Energy

UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women

UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

UN Human Settlements Programme

UN Institute for Training and Research

UN Oceans

UN Population Fund

UN Register of Conventional Arms

UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination

UN System Staff College

UN Water

UN University

Non-UN organisations

24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact

Colombo Plan Council

Commission for Environmental Cooperation

Education Cannot Wait

European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats

Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories

Freedom Online Coalition

Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund

Global Counterterrorism Forum

Global Forum on Cyber Expertise

Global Forum on Migration and Development

Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research

Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property

International Cotton Advisory Committee

International Development Law Organization

International Energy Forum

International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies

International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance

International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law

International Lead and Zinc Study Group

International Renewable Energy Agency

International Solar Alliance

International Tropical Timber Organization

International Union for Conservation of Nature

Pan American Institute of Geography and History

Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation

Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia

Regional Cooperation Council

Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century

Science and Technology Center in Ukraine

Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme

Venice Commission of the Council of Europe

