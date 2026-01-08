Trump may grant Putin his Nato wish

Trump has already shown he doesn’t care for Nato, and another person who would like the alliance destroyed is Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump’s first term as US president, between 2017 and 2021, raised many diplomatic eyebrows around the world because he seemed ready to effectively withdraw the country from global affairs and adopt an isolationist policy.

He even went as far as saying he’d like to close down the multiple US bases around the world because they were unnecessary and costly.

What a difference that four years has made – the US has expanded its traditional self-appointed role as the world’s enforcer and Trump’s colonialist, acquisitionist eye has been roving.

He’s talked about wanting Canada to become the 51st state, “taking back” Panama to control the vital canal… and that he’d like Greenland for American “national security”.

The only way he might pull that off is if Greenlanders approve the takeover in a referendum. If not, he’ll have to invade.

And, if he does that, he will have declared war on a Nato partner country, Denmark. That would obliterate not only Nato, but the peace in Europe, which has prevailed since the end of World War II.

Trump has already shown he doesn’t care for Nato. Another person who would like the alliance destroyed is Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Trump may grant him his wish.

