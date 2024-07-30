Trump delivers unusual message to Christian voters

"I love you Christians and I'm a Christian. I love you, you got to get out and vote."

They fist-pumped the way Donald Trump did after a bullet grazed his ear during an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania two weeks ago. Picture: AFP

Former US president Donald Trump is facing backlash after implying he would end elections in the United States if re-elected.

Speaking to a Christian audience at the Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, Trump said: “Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore … You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again,” The Independent reported.

The comments made by the Republican Party’s candidate for president, have sparked significant concern among Democrats. They perceive them as a threat to the democratic process in the US. Representative Adam Schiff, a Senate candidate, emphasised the importance of voting against authoritarianism to preserve democracy, sharing a clip of Trump’s remarks to underscore his point.

This year democracy is on the ballot, and if we are to save it, we must vote against authoritarianism.



Here Trump helpfully reminds us that the alternative is never having the chance to vote again. https://t.co/eQqYdtm61D July 27, 2024

Similarly, representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the progressive caucus, expressed her alarm on social media. She emphasised the need to prevent the scenario suggested by Trump’s comments.

This. Is. Terrifying. We cannot let this be the case. https://t.co/5QKCjqAEeJ — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) July 27, 2024

A standing ovation

Trump continued: “I love you Christians and I’m a Christian. I love you, you got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.”

Toward the end of his hour-long speech, he said that the Democrats rigged the 2020 presidential election, which Trump falsely maintained that he won over President Joe Biden.

According to CBS News the audience gave Trump a standing ovation, chanting: “Fight, fight, fight, fight, fight”. They fist-pumped the way Trump did after a bullet grazed his ear during an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania two weeks ago.

Trump wants to ‘unite the country’

US presidents can only serve a maximum of eight years in office. Trump has already completed one term. Hence he would only be eligible for an additional four years if re-elected in the 5 November election.

It was not clear what he meant by his comments.

Asked for clarification spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, told Sky News: “He was talking about the importance of faith, uniting this country and bringing prosperity to every American, as opposed to the divisive political environment that has sowed so much division and even resulted in an assassination attempt.”

NOW READ: Trump is bad news for ANC