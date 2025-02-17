UN appeals for $6 bn for Sudan crisis aid in 2025

The UN says over 26 million people in Sudan and refugees in neighboring countries desperately need humanitarian aid.

A displaced Sudanese woman kneels to pray at a camp near the town of Tawila in North Darfur on February 11, 2025, amid the ongoing war between the army and paramilitary forces. (Photo: Marwan Mohamed / AFP)

The UN appealed Monday for $6 billion to provide desperately-needed aid to people in war-ravaged Sudan and millions of refugees fleeing “appalling” conditions.

The aim is to provide assistance to nearly 26 million people this year, the United Nations’ humanitarian agency OCHA and refugee agency UNHCR said in a joint appeal.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been locked in a brutal conflict between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The UN agencies said the civil war has displaced 12 million people, of whom around 3.5 million have fled the country.

They stressed that at the same time, nearly two-thirds of Sudan’s population needs emergency aid, as swathes of the country face famine conditions.

“Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions,” UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Sudan rescuers say at least 120 killed by shelling near capital

“Famine is taking hold. An epidemic of sexual violence rages. Children are being killed and injured. The suffering is appalling.”

Famine conditions have already been reported in at least five locations in Sudan, including in displacement camps in Darfur and in the western Nuba Mountains, the UN statement said.

And “catastrophic hunger is expected to worsen by May when the lean season begins”, it warned.

The UN said it was appealing for $4.2 billion to reach nearly 21 million people inside Sudan with life-saving aid and protection.

‘A lifeline’

Fletcher said the UN plan would provide “a lifeline to millions”.

The United Nations said it would also need $1.8 billion to support 4.8 million people — both Sudanese refugees and their host communities — in the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Uganda.

ALSO READ: DR Congo: Near Goma, displaced people begin long journey home

“Today, one-third of Sudan’s entire population is displaced,” UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in the statement, highlighting that “the consequences of this horrific and senseless conflict spread far beyond Sudan’s borders”.

The UN cautioned that without immediate funding, two-thirds of refugee children would be denied access to primary education, “threatening an entire generation”.

And “up to 4.8 million refugees and host community members will continue to face severe food insecurity, with at least 1.8 million going without food assistance,” it said, warning that “already strained health systems may collapse”.

Last year, humanitarian organisations received $1.8 billion for Sudan — 66 percent of the $2.7 billion requested — and managed to reach more than 15.6 million people across the country.

They also provided life-saving food assistance to over a million people in neighbouring countries, as well as medical support to half a million and protection services to over 800 000, the statement said.

– By: © Agence France-Presse

NOW READ: Thousands flee Mozambique post-vote violence to Malawi