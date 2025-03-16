At least 33 dead as tornadoes ravage central US [VIDEO]

The Missouri state police reported downed power lines and some areas severely impacted by 'tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail'.

This image released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows severe weather damage near Bakersfield, Missouri. At least 14 people were dead and dozens injured after violent tornadoes swept across the central US, officials said. Picture: Handout/Missouri State Highway Patrol/AFP)

At least 33 people have been killed and dozens more injured after tornadoes and violent storms raked across the central United States (US). Forecasters warned more severe weather was expected.

Local news showed roofs torn off homes and large trucks overturned.

Eight people died in Kansas in a crash involving more than 50 vehicles, caused by low visibility during a “severe dust storm,” local police said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed 12 storm-related fatalities and shared images of boats piled on one another at a marina destroyed by the weather.

The state police reported downed trees, power lines and building damage, with some areas severely impacted by “tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail.”

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through. It was so fast, our ears were all about to burst,” Alicia Wilson, who was evacuated from her home in Missouri, told TV station KSDK.

Further south in Mississippi, the state’s governor said six deaths were reported and that three people were missing late Saturday.

Meanwhile in Texas, local authorities told AFP that four people had died in vehicle accidents linked to dust storms and fires that reduced visibility on the roads.

In the neighboring state of Arkansas, officials said three people had died and 29 had been injured in the storm.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency in response and said she had spoken with President Donald Trump.

“The president said to tell the people of Arkansas he loves them. He and his administration are here to help with whatever we need following last night’s tornadoes,” Sanders wrote on X.

I’m en route to Northeast Arkansas and just got off the phone with President @realDonaldTrump. He said to tell the people of Arkansas he loves them and he and his administration are here to help with whatever we need following last night’s tornadoes.



Thank you, Mr. President! — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 15, 2025

On Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of “severe thunderstorms” from the Lower Great Lakes to the Southeast.

“The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes,” it said.

In the worst moments you see the best of Arkansans. Showing up and helping one another. Thankful to lead the greatest state in America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tPHrbPKxgg — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 16, 2025

More tornadoes forecast

According to the tracking site poweroutage.us, by Sunday, at least 250 000 homes and businesses were without power.

More tornadoes were forecast in the central Gulf Coast states including Mississippi and Tennessee.

“Numerous significant tornadoes, some of which may be long-track and potentially violent, should continue into this evening,” the NWS said.

Tornadoes are spinning columns of air that touch the ground from massive cumulonimbus thunderstorm clouds.

The central and southern states of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas experienced the most violent storms due to unique geographical and meteorological conditions.

“Tornado Alley” is where winds of widely varying temperatures meet in volatile, potent storm clouds. Most storms occur from May to June.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 54 people died in tornado-related incidents in the United States in 2024.

