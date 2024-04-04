World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

5 Apr 2024

12:00 am

Venezuelan man, world’s oldest, dies at 114

Perez was officially confirmed as the oldest man alive on February 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old, according to Guinness.

World's oldest man

(FILES) 112-year-old Venezuelan farmer Juan Vicente Pérez gestures at his home in San Jose de Bolivar, Tachira state, Venezuela, on January 24, 2022. – Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, certified in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest-lived man, died on April 2, 2024, at the age of 114, authorities and relatives confirmed. (Photo by Jhonny PARRA / AFP)

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, certified in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world, died on Tuesday at the age of 114, officials and relatives said.

“Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years of age,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on social media platform X.

ALSO READ: Makhoba lives to tell many tales

Perez was officially confirmed as the oldest man alive on February 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old, according to Guinness.

A father of 11, as of 2022 he had 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The farmer known as Tio Vicente was born in the town of El Cobre, in the Andean state of Tachira on May 27, 1909, and was the ninth of 10 children.

ALSO READ: How to deal with osteoporosis

“At the age of five years old, he started working with his dad and brothers in agriculture and assisted with sugar cane and coffee harvesting,” a Guinness statement from 2022 said.

Perez went on to become a sheriff and was responsible for resolving land and family disputes, while still working in agriculture.

© Agence France-Presse

Read more on these topics

Guinness World Record old age record Venezuela

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula granted R50k bail with conditions
Courts Former prisons minister Mapisa-Nqakula wants to avoid jail – says they’re unsafe, lack proper medical care
Local Soccer Luke Fleurs, the ‘son’ who was loved by all who knew him
Local News WATCH: 5 men versus a python – who wins?
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe