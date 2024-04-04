Vulnerable children tossed out onto the street?

Thousands of children, handicapped people, seniors and victims of abuse face being tossed onto the street because slashed government social spending is forcing shelters and care homes to close their doors. Last year, The Citizen reported before the festive season that the Gauteng provincial government had either failed to pay grants on time, or had issued notices of non-compliance to regulations which had become hurdles to care, rather than be supportive. ALSO READ: Children’s homes face bleak Christmas as Gauteng government fails to pay grants Epworth children’s home in Germiston was one of those organisations, and it will be shutting…

Thousands of children, handicapped people, seniors and victims of abuse face being tossed onto the street because slashed government social spending is forcing shelters and care homes to close their doors.

Last year, The Citizen reported before the festive season that the Gauteng provincial government had either failed to pay grants on time, or had issued notices of non-compliance to regulations which had become hurdles to care, rather than be supportive.

Epworth children’s home in Germiston was one of those organisations, and it will be shutting its doors permanently at the end of May.

The organisation, which cares for abused and abandoned children, had to sell a piece of its property last year to settle a R600 000 bill to become fire compliant.

This should have earned it a certificate to release funding. But, just as the centre’s Penny Lundie thought all the hurdles to funding had been cleared, a fresh set of inspectors arrived asking for documentation she had never heard of before.

‘First time in 105 years’

Lundie said: “For the first time in our 105-year history we were asked for occupation certificates. We didn’t know what that was, nor had anyone been made aware of the requirement.”

Gauteng social development, agriculture and rural development MEC Mbali Hlophe said an occupational certificate formed part of approved building plans per municipal approvals, and denied the province had requested this document.

Lundie said: “We’re navigating a maze of compliance that shifts beneath our feet, and every step forward seems to uncover another layer of bureaucracy that’s almost impossible to satisfy.

“It’s not just about ticking boxes, it’s about the lives we’re shaping and the futures we’re trying to secure.

“When the system becomes an obstacle course, the most vulnerable are the ones who suffer the most.”

While compliance to set standards is important, Lundie added, the constant challenges thrown at nonprofits (NPOs) distract significantly from their mission: to care for the frail, the abused and the forgotten.

The most vulnerable are the ones who suffer the most Hlophe said because the department was charged with caring for the vulnerable, compliance was non-negotiable.

“Compliance is an anchor to good governance, transparency and ethics, and is part of the barometer we use to gauge that,” she said.

“The province and society went through a painful experience during Life Esidimeni, where vulnerable individuals were placed in noncompliant facilities. We simply cannot have a repeat of that.”

Bronwynn Engelbrecht, the Democratic Alliance’s provincial spokesperson on social development, is livid.

“This closure is not an isolated incident; it is the tip of the iceberg, with effective NPOs that strive to provide essential services, often in areas where government support is lacking, now facing an existential threat.

“If this trend continues, we risk losing invaluable resources that complement government efforts and address critical social needs,” she said.

“This can turn out to be one of the worst social crises in South Africa yet.” Social development has washed its hands of the issue.

Hlophe said: “Just as you would not take your loved ones to a doctor or facility that’s not compliant, the department equally must be strict on this as the lives of the vulnerable are dear to us.”

Tanya Herwill, who raises funds and collects food parcels for NPOs, said: “This government has really reached the dark depths of humanity. Shame on you premier [Panyaza] Lesufi and MEC Mbali Hlophe.”

Many NPOs, Engelbrecht said, find themselves increasingly unsupported and “unable to sustain their vital work due to bureaucratic red tape and funding uncertainties”.

Funds needed

To get Epworth out of the red will require an immediate R2 million cushion, plus ongoing funding.

Presently there are about 50 children who will have to be resettled but, said Engelbrecht, there is no guarantee those places can secure government funding either.

“This isn’t just Epworth’s crisis; it’s a national alarm that signals a turning point. We must address this now, or face the consequences of our inaction on the lives of our nation’s children.

“The Life Esidimeni tragedy might pale in comparison to what lies ahead for NPOs and the people they take care of if funding is not resolved and relentless hurdles that keep surprising organisations are not brought under control,” Lundie said.