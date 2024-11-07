News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

7 Nov 2024

05:39 pm

No injuries after ‘Sandton City’ fire

The cause of fire remains unknown.

No injuries after fire at Sandton City

Sandton City on fire. Picture: X/@kakspotter

There were no injuries after a fire incident at Sandton City, north of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters promptly responded to a fire incident call in Sandton City just before 12pm on Thursday.

“The led/illuminated advertising sign ‘Sandton City’ was on fire. No injuries were reported during this incident and the  fire is completely extinguished.”

Cause of fire

On Thursday afternoon, Khumalo said the cause of the fire remained unknown.

“All fire incidents are dangerous, whether structural or non-structural. Residents of Johannesburg are urged to keep away from fire incident scenes.”

Sandton City confirmed that the fire started on the external facade signage of the parking area on level eight.

Sandton City prioritises the safety and security of all shoppers, staff and tenants, and management is working closely with the relevant teams to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The affected parking area has been cordoned off, and the minor damages are currently being assessed. Sandton City is trading as per normal,” Sandton City said.

ALSO READ: Four dead in Jeppestown building fire [VIDEO]

Nelson Mandela Square fire

Last year, one of the electricity generators at Nelson Mandela Square experienced a technical fault causing the machine to emit excessive smoke.

It’s understood the power went off due to the faulty generator which was operating during load shedding.

Part of the mall remained in darkness and shoppers who were still inside were evacuated through one exit.

Joburg fire

In August, a fire at a Jeppestown building in the Johannesburg CBD claimed the lives of four people.

Three others were also injured in the fire at the three-storey building in Johannesburg.

It is understood the fire broke out at about 1am at the building located at the corner of Jannie and Jules Street in Jeppestown.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire may have started from an illegal connection.

Mulaudzi said one of the people who was injured jumped out of the building when it caught fire.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Generator fault causes fire at Sandton City

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg (COJ) emergency services Fire firefighters Sandton Sandton City

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Tax Ombud working with Australia to stop e-Filing profile hijackings
Crime Diamonds for whites only? Bombshell claim rocks Louis Liebenberg’s FDG scheme
Politics EFF ‘imploding’ just weeks before conference: Has Zuma pulled the rug under Malema’s feet?
Betway PSL Itumeleng Khune opens up about Kaizer Chiefs exit
Politics Dali Mpofu quits EFF, joins Jacob Zuma’s MK party [VIDEO]

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES