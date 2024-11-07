No injuries after ‘Sandton City’ fire

The cause of fire remains unknown.

There were no injuries after a fire incident at Sandton City, north of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters promptly responded to a fire incident call in Sandton City just before 12pm on Thursday.

“The led/illuminated advertising sign ‘Sandton City’ was on fire. No injuries were reported during this incident and the fire is completely extinguished.”

Cause of fire

On Thursday afternoon, Khumalo said the cause of the fire remained unknown.

“All fire incidents are dangerous, whether structural or non-structural. Residents of Johannesburg are urged to keep away from fire incident scenes.”

Sandton City confirmed that the fire started on the external facade signage of the parking area on level eight.

“Sandton City prioritises the safety and security of all shoppers, staff and tenants, and management is working closely with the relevant teams to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The affected parking area has been cordoned off, and the minor damages are currently being assessed. Sandton City is trading as per normal,” Sandton City said.

Nelson Mandela Square fire

Last year, one of the electricity generators at Nelson Mandela Square experienced a technical fault causing the machine to emit excessive smoke.

It’s understood the power went off due to the faulty generator which was operating during load shedding.

Part of the mall remained in darkness and shoppers who were still inside were evacuated through one exit.

Joburg fire

In August, a fire at a Jeppestown building in the Johannesburg CBD claimed the lives of four people.

Three others were also injured in the fire at the three-storey building in Johannesburg.

It is understood the fire broke out at about 1am at the building located at the corner of Jannie and Jules Street in Jeppestown.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire may have started from an illegal connection.

Mulaudzi said one of the people who was injured jumped out of the building when it caught fire.

