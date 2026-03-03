Collapsed Ormonde building appears to have been illegal

Preliminary information provided to Johannesburg municipal officials suggest no approved plans exist for collapsed structure.

Non-compliance with building regulations is believed to have been a factor in a structural collapse that killed at least six people.

A construction site in Ormonde caved in on Monday afternoon, trapping several labourers under the rubble.

City officials were on scene as the tragedy developed, providing updates on their initial findings.

No approved plans

Speaking to the media as crews continued rescue efforts into the night, Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink suggested the building’s paperwork was not in order.

“Looking at preliminary investigations, we cannot seem to find any form of approved plans because in an area like this, you should have had an SDF, as well as any other approved building plans.

“At this point, we do have our engineers on site, as well as our building control officials, and we are now busy looking at the structural integrity of this particular building.

“We are trying for our teams to have our teams work around the clock, but at some point, if it becomes unsafe for them to do so, we will have to call it off and continue again in the morning, Brink said.

MMC for Community Safety Mngcini Tshwaku was on scene earlier, where he pointed out the dangerous proximity of overhead powerlines.

“It is not safe at all. These are things we are going to be looking at, because you can have a spark, these are some live wires,” said the MMC.

He added that officials had identified the contractors and engineers responsible for the site, but had not yet been able to make contact with them.

‘Unapproved structures endanger lives’

As of Monday evening, City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed six people had died, and rescue efforts were continuing.

“Three other people were critically injured and transported to various hospitals for further medical care, three people are unaccounted for,” he stated.

The city’s emergency services said the exact cause of the collapse had not yet been determined, with Tshwaku later stating a concrete slab had given way.

“According to preliminary reports, the concrete slab dividing the structure into two storeys caved in and collapsed, leading to significant structural failure,” the MMC said

The ANC’s Johannesburg Region on Tuesday called for an investigation to determine if health, safety and labour regulations had been followed.

“The safety and well-being of workers and residents must never be compromised for profit or expediency.

“Illegal and unapproved structures endanger lives and place the entire community at risk,” the branch stated.

