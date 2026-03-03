Morning Fix: Has Dirco left South Africans in the UAE in the dark? | Collapsed Ormonde building appears to have been illegal

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

Today’s morning fix kicks off with a South African living and working in Abu Dhabi. He agreed to speak anonymously for fear of jeopardising his work. He says the SA government could do more for its nationals caught in the war.

This comes after 137 missile and 209 drone strikes from Iran on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

CONTINUE READING: Has Dirco left South Africans in the UAE in the dark?

‘Security guards guard nothing’: R30m agri-hub stripped bare

Remains of three burnt down JoJo tanks at the R30 million agricultural hub site in Mpumalanga. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A R30 million agricultural hub in Mpumalanga – one of the late premier David Mabuza’s pet projects – has been left to vandals and thieves. In fact, there is now nothing left to steal.

Yet, the Dr JS Moroka municipality still pays for four security guards a day to protect the place. However, they have become targets themselves for the thieves.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Security guards guard nothing’: R30m agri-hub stripped bare

Collapsed Ormonde building appears to have been illegal

Emergency responders outside the scene of a structural collapse in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg. Picture: X / @RobertMulaudzi

Non-compliance with building regulations is believed to have been a factor in a structural collapse. This collapse killed at least six people.

A construction site in Ormonde caved in on Monday afternoon, trapping several labourers under the rubble.

CONTINUE READING: Collapsed Ormonde building appears to have been illegal

Is gambling tax hike about morals or money

Picture: iStock

When it comes to “holier than thou” statements to justify a controversial action or policy, politicians normally win, hands down.

But, we would think National Treasury has entered that conversation with its apparently selfless position. It concerns whether to increase taxes on gambling.

CONTINUE READING: Is gambling tax hike about morals or money

South Africa not likely to host another Rugby World Cup – Rian Oberholzer

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 02: SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer during the South Africa national rugby pre-season media opportunity at SARU House on March 02, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

If any South Africans still harboured hopes of another Rugby World Cup one day being hosted in the country, those were effectively extinguished. SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer made this clear at a Springbok media day on Monday.

It also seems unlikely that New Zealand will host the Rugby World Cup again. The major reasons are the financial implications for the countries, as well as World Rugby. Because of these, it won’t be viable to return to them.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa not likely to host another Rugby World Cup – Rian Oberholzer