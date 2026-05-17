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URC quarter-finals: All the details

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

17 May 2026

09:21 am

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Three SA teams will feature in the last-eight matches, two of them at home.

Stormers

The Stormers will host a URC quarter-final in two weeks time. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

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The quarter-finalists for this season’s United Rugby Championship have been finalised after the last round of action this weekend.

The Glasgow Warriors finished top of the log with 65 points followed by Leinster (63), the Stormers (60) and Bulls (59) and they’ll all host a quarter-final in two weeks’ time. They were followed on the log by Munster (55), Cardiff (55), Lions (54) and Connacht (54).

Three South African teams will thus feature in the last-eight matches, two of them at home, namely the Stormers and Bulls.

The Sharks finished outside the playoff places in 10th place with 46 points.

The quarter finals lineup:

Friday, 29 May: Glasgow v Connacht (Scotstoun, Glasgow, 8.45pm)

Saturday, 30 May: Bulls v Munster (Loftus, Pretoria, 1pm); Stormers v Cardiff (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, 3.30pm), Leinster v Lions (Aviva, Dublin, 9pm)

Semi-finals will be Saturday 6 June and the final on Saturday 20 June.

For all the results and fixtures from the season click here.

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