‘Tragedy on top of a tragedy’: Northern Cape government steps in amid Ekapa mine liquidation

The provincial government will step in to support mineworkers whose livelihoods are at risk after Ekapa Minerals Mine filed for liquidation, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul confirmed.

Over 1 000 workers are now caught in a legal battle to save their jobs at the Kimberley mine, which filed for liquidation following a tragic mudslide on 17 February 2026 trapped five miners underground.

Although rescue efforts were called off and the workers are presumed dead, the Northern Cape High Court granted provisional liquidation to the company.

Addressing families at a prayer meeting on Friday, 6 March, Saul described the court decision as “serious setback”.

“It’s a tragedy on top of a tragedy. We are now sitting with five workers in the mine, in a shaft at a mine and are having now 1 100 workers who are patrolling the streets, unemployed.

“They don’t know where their next meal will come from,” he said.

The premier announced a relief package of R3.5 million, which will reportedly include R10 000 and R3 000 food vouchers for the families of the trapped miners and the remaining workers, respectively.

He also pledged psycho-social support through the Northern Cape Department of Social Development.

“The provincial government reaffirms its solidarity with the mine workers and extends its deepest sympathies to the families as they navigate this challenging time,” Saul added.

Despite the tragedy, relatives of the trapped miners remain hopeful.

One family member said: “Our God is great and we still believe they are alive and they will walk out there with their heads held high.

“They will come back safely to us. We are not done with them. We will hold them in our arms again, safe and sound.”

Unions condemn liquidation

The liquidation has drawn sharp criticism from labor unions.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) called for the company to be placed under business rescue instead.

Similarly, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) described the move as “cold-blooded”, accusing the company of abandoning its responsibilities and ignoring worker safety.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the company is using liquidation as a convenient escape route to avoid accountability for the lapse in safety standards that led to the recent underground disaster,” the NUM recently said in a statement.

The liquidation case is reportedly scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, 10 March, for final arguments.

