Body of one miner retrieved at Ekapa mine as search for others continue

The miners went missing on 17 February at Ekapa Minerals' Du Toitspan Joint Shaft mine in Kimberley.

The body of one of the five miners who were trapped following a devastating underground water flood and mud rush has been recovered.

The miners went missing on 17 February at Ekapa Minerals’ Du Toitspan Joint Shaft mine in Kimberley.

Body

Teams are continuing to search for the four remaining miners nearly 890 metres underground.

Ekapa Resources and Ekapa Minerals confirmed that recovery teams had recovered the remains of one of the five miners on Monday.

“The family of the miner has been informed. At the family’s request, the miner’s name will not be released at this time.

Formal identification processes are currently underway, and further information will be shared once these procedures have been completed and when it is appropriate to do so.”

ALSO READ: ‘Possibility of life is minimal’: Mantashe says Ekapa Mine workers feared dead after mud rush

Recovery

It added that recovery operations underground were continuing.

“Teams are working methodically and safely to reach the remaining areas where the other miners were last reported to be working. The company extends its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and loved ones of the miner during this extremely difficult time.”

According to the mine, the tragedy unfolded after a water flood and mud rush overwhelmed the nearly 1,000-meter shaft of the Du Toitspan mine.

Liquidation

Last week, more than 1,000 workers were caught in a legal battle to save their jobs at the Kimberley mine after the Northern Cape High Court granted provisional liquidation to the company following the tragic mudslide.

Addressing families at a prayer meeting on Friday, 6 March, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul described the court decision as a “serious setback”.

“It’s a tragedy on top of a tragedy. We are now sitting with five workers in the mine, in a shaft at a mine and now have 1 100 workers patrolling the streets, unemployed.

The premier announced a relief package of R3.5 million, which will reportedly include R10 000 and R3 000 food vouchers for the families of the trapped miners and the remaining workers, respectively.

ALSO READ: Death of miners ‘darkest day in history of Implats’ − CEO