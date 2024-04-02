Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula fails to block arrest on corruption charges

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is facing charges of 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula urgent court application to block her arrest for corruption allegations has been struck from the roll.

Gauteng High Court Judge Sulet Potterill handed down judgment in the urgent application on Tuesday.

Mapisa-Nqakula approached High Court in Pretoria last week when she was expected to hand herself over.

Judgement

While Mapisa-Nqakula argued that her case is urgent because her dignity and liberty is at stake, Potterill said the state had made it clear that it will not oppose bail for her and arrest without detention is not a basis for an urgent application.

In her judgement, Potterill said the effect of the relief that Mapisa-Nqakula is seeking will be to “open the floodgates” for suspects to interdict their arrests on the basis that they were unlawful and the cases against them were weak.

Charges against Mapisa-Nqakula

The speaker is set to face charges of 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering involving R4.5 million dating back to when she was defence minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula based her second urgent application on the fact that her “unlawful arrest” by the state was “imminent”.

In her urgent application, she described herself as South Africa’s third most important functionary.

Mapisa-Nqakula has been implicated in bribery allegations, involving more than R2.3 million, dating back to her time as defence minister – a matter first raised in parliament in 2021, by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.

