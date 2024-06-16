NPA refutes speculations about Gwede Mantashe arrest

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) said it cannot comment on its investigations including the possible arrest of African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

This comes after a Sunday publication reported that law enforcement agencies are “circling Mantashe” with a plan to arrest him soon.

The report claims Mantashe’s possible arrest stems from alleged security upgrades he received at his properties in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape from Bosasa.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said they have taken note of the story and refute speculations by the paper.

“The Investigating Directorate refers to an article in the Sunday World today, 16 June 2024, referencing the imminent arrest of Mr Gwede Mantashe. The ID does not comment on its investigations and it is important that a misstatement attributed to its office must be corrected.

“ The ID has not decided nor discussed “the imminent arrest” of Mr Mantashe. It is unclear where these comments come from, but they are not from the ID,” Mamothame said.

Mamothame added the NPA will continue to do its work “without fear, favour or prejudice” and should be given the space to do so without any unnecessary and unwarranted speculations.

Zondo Commission

In 2022, the State Capture Commission, which was chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recommended that Mantashe be probed for corruption after receiving security installations for free from Bosasa.

Zondo found that Bosasa operated on a “corrupt business model” regarding its affairs with government.

While Mantashe admitted that security upgrades were installed during his testimony before Zondo in 2021, the minister disputed that there was anything untoward about the installations.

The upgrades were arranged between his security advisor and Bosasa director Papa Leshabane.

Judicial review

Mantashe also contended that it was not done as a means to solicit favours from him, disputing that he was in any position to influence an office-bearer in such a position.

He took the report on judicial review and has asked the Johannesburg High Court to set aside Zondo’s findings against him.

In his court papers, Mantashe argued that the commission acted beyond its mandate when it recommended that he be investigated for corruption.

