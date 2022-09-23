NPA will not prosecute Godongwana in sexual assault case

Citizen Reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the sexual assault case against him.

“The decision follows a thorough assessment of all available evidence and after consultations with the complainant, who expressly did not wish to proceed with the case despite being offered all the necessary support available to complainants in cases of this nature,” said NPA Regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this month, a case of sexual harassment was lodged in Skukuza, Mpumalanga, after a hotel-based masseuse alleged the assault occurred in Godongwana’s hotel room during a private visit to the Kruger National Park.

Godongwana has, however, denied the allegations saying he was in the room with his wife, Thandiwe, the entire time.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, the masseuse, an employee of Dee’s African Spa, said the couple booked a massage, and she “started with the wife”. When “she [Thandiwe], went out to the shop”, Godongwana “touched her bumps” and directed her on “what to do on his body”.

Godongwana has denied the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

“These allegations are unfounded. In the interest of justice, I reiterate my wish that this matter is expedited,” said Godongwana.

Godongwana also “rejected with contempt” accusations he tried to silence the masseuse with bribe money.

He said the sexual harassment scandal was “nothing more than a smear campaign” with selfish, political undertones.