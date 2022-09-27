Nsfas funding applications will open on Wednesday, Ndzimande

Citizen Reporter

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Blade Ndzimande addressed the media on Tuesday pertaining to the opening of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) application process.

Ndzimande announced the system’s improvements and that applications would open on Wednesday.

“To avoid unauthorised access to beneficiary allowances, Nsfas has sought an alternative, secure and student-centred approach which will see students receiving their allowances through a bank card. This would be piloted in the 2023 academic year.”

“The application process itself has been simplified and the questions asked are easier to understand by the public. Additionally, applicants can pause the process and continue at a later stage without restarting from scratch, something which was not possible in previous cycles,” said Ndzimande.

He added that the funding scheme had developed channels to cater to students from different backgrounds but most importantly keeping in mind those most potential applicants are the youth who have embraced and use the digital age.

“New channels include a mobile App, USSD and WhatsApp. Through these channels, one can apply for NSFAS funding, track application status, cancel applications amongst other things which is normally done through the web portal.”

“Furthermore, to ensure that no applicant is left behind, NSFAS will embark on an outreach campaign, to ensure that individuals who do not have access to technological devices that enable them to apply online are given the necessary resources and support to apply,” he added.

Ndzimande emphasised the value and importance of the funding scheme, highlighting the role it has played in the lives of many generations. He added that many beneficiaries are trailblazers in their various industries as a result of the financial assistance.

“I myself am a product of Nsfas and the impact of Nsfas will be felt for decades because what this means for those who succeed – is breaking generational curses in their families,” he said.

He also sent a stern warning to people who defraud the institution and stated that the department would not take it lying down.

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo