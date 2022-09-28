Lunga Mzangwe
‘Zuma shouldn’t even consider chair position’- Analyst

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele says they are standing by Zweli Mkhize as their candidate for party president

Former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla. Photo: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile
ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele says they are standing by Zweli Mkhize as their candidate for party president despite Jacob Zuma’s appeal yesterday for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be considered. Mndebele said they were not worried about Mkhize being charged and forced to step aside, as per the ANC resolution, for his alleged involvement in the Digital Vibes saga. “Those who are nominating Cyril Ramaphosa, who is embroiled in a much bigger scandal, are they not worried? There’s not even an investigation against Mkhize and that is what the Hawks said. “We shouldn’t be speaking about our candidate because you...

