Man drowns, three rescued after boat capsizes in Cape Town

The NSRI has called on bathers to be cautious around the coastline as the full moon Spring tide peaks on Wednesday, 27 December.

The National Sea Rescue Institute crew responded to reports of an inflatable boat appearing to be in difficulty. Picture: National Sea Rescue Institute

A man died, while three of his friends were rescued after the boat they were in capsized in Bantry Bay on Monday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew responded to reports of a rigid hull inflatable boat appearing to be in difficulty with suspected motor mechanical failure off-shore of Queens Beach, Bantry Bay, with four men onboard.

The NSRI Bakoven rescue craft Gemini Legend was being prepared to be launched when eyewitnesses reported that the boat had capsized with all four crew reported to be in the water just off-shore of Queens Beach.

When NSRI medics arrived, all four men were on the shore where their boat had washed ashore after receiving help from a bystander.

One of the men, believed to be 32 years old, from Johannesburg, was declared dead on the scene.

The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

The three survivors, a British man and two South Africans, were not injured.

Spring tide warning

The NSRI has called on bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline as the full moon Spring tide, which peaks on Wednesday, 27 December.

“During this full moon, Spring tide phase lasting into the new year may contribute to stronger than normal rip currents around the coastline,” said the NSRI.

“The public at beaches and along the coastline will experience the two daily high tides, which will noticeably be higher than normal and the two daily low tides, which will noticeably be lower than normal and stronger than normal rip currents will occur at places around the coastline.”

The public has been urged to swim at beaches protected by lifeguards.

Inland water users are also urged to be cautious as the NSRI records the increase in water-related emergencies.

According to the NSRI, the pink rescue buoys have saved 176 lives around the coastline after four incidents this week.

“All in water rescues have been successful and no harm has come to any of the rescuers who have used an NSRI pink rescue buoy to help someone in distress and in danger of drowning. We are appealing to everyone to be safe during this time.”